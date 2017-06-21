CityMakers develops innovative urban mobility solutions

The Groupe Renault partners with NUMA, a leading startup accelerator, to launch CityMakers in partnership with AXA, Nissan, RCI Bank and Services and the City of Paris.

CityMakers is a 10-month open innovation program to experiment solutions and accelerate the transition toward a flexible and sustainable urban mobility.

Simplify the urban mobility for all citizens through innovative solutions

The rapid urbanization rate raises multiple issues for cities and citizens, including transportation networks efficiency. To bring forward solutions the Renault Group, NUMA and the partners have created CityMakers, which brings together startups, experts, public and private stakeholders.

The program partners will select seven startups to work on the following transportation-related challenges:

How to offer fun, interactive and immersive information to passengers in a vehicle?

How to simplify the use of different means of transport while travelling in Ile-de-France?

How to promote the deployment of electric vehicles and their infrastructure in urban areas?

How can mobility services be improved or created thanks to the data generated by unused cars?

How to use car data to provide a predictive road maintenance tool?

How do you ensure the income of someone sharing your vehicle on a platform while integrating mobility services?

Each selected startup will collaborate with the partners and mobility experts to develop an innovative solution that meets a challenge. They will have three months to experiment their solutions within the city of Paris before they present their results.

The partners will also organize monthly events on urban mobility and innovation in order to better understand the challenges of tomorrow’s cities. These events will take place at Renault’s Paris Open Lab in partnership with OuiShare and Silex ID. Launched in March 2017, Renault Open Innovation Lab – Le Square aims to define new ways of working and to explore the future of mobility by opening up the company’s boundaries and encouraging cooperation around new kinds of business organization with players from the French ecosystem. Names of the seven selected startups to take up the challenges will be announced on September, 28th. The experimentation phase of the program will run from October to December 2017. The solutions will be presented in January 2018.

