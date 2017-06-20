Citroën’s British CEO, Linda Jackson, wins prestigious ‘Marisa Bellisario’ award

Linda Jackson, Citroën’s Global CEO, has been presented with the prestigious ‘Mela d’Oro’ award by the Marisa Bellisario Foundation in Rome. The prize is open to professional women, at a national and international level, who have a distinguished career in management, society or the sciences.

Linda Jackson, Citroën’s Global CEO, was presented the ‘Mela d’Oro’ by the Examining Commission of the 29th Marisa Bellisario ‘Donne ad Alta Quota’ (Women at the Summit) Awards on 16 June in Rome.

Receiving the award from Corriere della Sera journalist, Bianca Carretto, in the presence of Pietro Grasso, President of the Italian Senate, Linda Jackson commented; “I would like to thank the Marisa Bellisario Foundation for this award. This Mela d’Oro testifies to the growing importance that women are taking in roles of responsibility, which very recently were characteristic of the masculine world, in particular in the automotive industry. I share the same desire as Marisa Bellisario, who encouraged young women to be confident in their abilities and not be afraid to aim high.”

Bianca Carretto acknowledged Linda’s “exemplary career and solid managerial experience” and said; “Her professional career and the substantial results she has achieved are an example and a model of skill, determination and desire, which should be recognised and stand as an example for new generations.”

Linda Jackson, an MBA graduate of the University of Warwick, joined Citroën UK in 2005 as Chief Financial Officer. Five years later she was appointed Managing Director of Citroën UK and Ireland. Linda has been Global CEO of the Citroën brand since 1 June 2014.

Under her leadership, Citroën has reinvented itself and brings a breath of fresh air to the automotive landscape with products that are focused on design and well-being. Linda has also renewed the brand’s positioning, expressed through the “Be different, feel good” promise, and continues to redefine the way people travel through the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.