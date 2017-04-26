Citroën takes two top prizes in the 2017 Trade Van Driver Awards

New Citroën Dispatch takes its fourth UK award and the Citroën Relay ‘Ready to Run’ conversions range is recognised for its quality, value-for-money and wide choice of vehicle conversions in the 2017 Trade Van Driver Awards.

Soon after the CV Show opened its doors for business on 25 April, Citroën was presented with two trophies in the 2017 Trade Van Driver Awards. The New Dispatch was honoured with the ‘Best Newcomer’ award in front of a display featuring the full Dispatch range on the Citroën stand (Hall 5 D40) at the NEC in Birmingham.

The Citroën stand is also showing the latest addition to the Relay ‘Ready to Run’ range of conversions, in the form of a new Advanced KFS car transporter. Fittingly, the Ready to Run programme also took the prize for the ‘Best Conversion Range’ in this year’s Trade Van Driver Awards.

Commenting on the Relay Ready to Run range, the Trade Van Driver judges said; “We were won over by the quality and value-for-money of the Relay Ready to Run range of tippers, dropsides and Luton vans, which have the added benefit of being available ex-stock with the peace-of-mind provided by a full Citroën factory warranty on both chassis and conversion.”

The judges were equally fulsome in their praise of the New Citroën Dispatch; “The Dispatch is Citroën’s new medium panel van contender and it’s fresh from the nuts and bolts upwards. With stylish exterior looks, a range of new safety features and best-in-class fuel economy figures, it’s a worthy winner of this title.”

Speaking about the awards, Jeremy Smith, Head of Commercial Vehicles and Business Sector Operations at Citroën UK said; “It’s a year since the New Dispatch was given its world premiere at the CV Show in 2016, and it gives me great pleasure to accept another award for the model – the fourth in the UK so far. We have worked hard to tailor the Relay Ready to Run conversions range to the needs of specific trades – as the latest Relay Ready to Run car transporter on display here at the NEC shows. Providing conversion customers with quality and value-for-money is key to the Relay Ready to Run range and I am particularly pleased that this has been recognised with this award.”

Visitors to the CV Show can see the full range of models from the New Dispatch range on stand 5D40, as well as models from across the Citroën light commercial vehicle range. Citroën is also celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Type H van, which influenced the direction for future van design when it was unveiled in 1947.

