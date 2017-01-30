Citroën C4 Cactus now available with a 6-speed auto ‘box

Citroën has added its 6-speed fully automatic gearbox to the multi-award winning C4 Cactus range. Officially ‘on sale’ in the UK from Wednesday 1 February 2017, the latest-generation EAT6 auto transmission offers a smooth drive and even greater levels of comfort.

Citroën customers can now enjoy an even more relaxing drive and greater comfort with the introduction of the brand’s 6-speed automatic transmission to the multi-award winning C4 Cactus line-up. Paired with the PureTech 110 S&S petrol engine – an International Engine of the Year winner in 2015 and 2016 – the EAT6 automatic transmission will be available in C4 Cactus from February production.

The 6-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission (EAT6) delivers a compelling blend of smooth power delivery, ultra-fast gear changes and dynamic efficiency. In addition, the new-generation transmission ensures excellent low-speed driveability thanks to a ‘creep’ function that is particularly convenient in congested traffic.

This latest addition to the C4 Cactus range is exclusively available with the PureTech 110 S&S 3-cylinder petrol engine in Flair trim. The model also features a 7-inch touchscreen, eMyWay satellite navigation, a colour reversing camera, rear parking sensors, as well as Bluetooth® connectivity and media streaming.

The Citroën C4 Cactus PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto Flair also boasts competitive fuel economy, returning 55.4 mpg (combined), with CO2 emissions of just 118g/km.

The award-winning C4 Cactus has proved a winner since its launch in 2014. With visually striking looks, crossover styling cues, revolutionary Airbump® technology, and a broad range of personalisation options, C4 Cactus is instantly recognisable. C4 Cactus now offers even more comfort, innovation and technology for new car buyers.

Pricing for the C4 Cactus PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto Flair starts at just £19,560 OTR.

