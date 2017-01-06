Chris Eady joins Volvo Car UK as Head of Network and Distribution Strategy

Volvo Car UK has appointed Chris Eady as Head of Network and Distribution Strategy with immediate effect. The newly created position will see Chris take responsibility for exploiting new retail opportunities for Volvo in the UK.

Chris brings with him a wealth of experience in business development from both within and outside the automotive sector. He joins Volvo from Sunseeker International Ltd, where he held the post of Regional Business Manager, and has previously worked for Porsche Cars GB Ltd, Volkswagen Group and Citroën UK.

Buoyed by the success of the recently launched S90, V90 and XC90, Volvo posted a strong sales year in 2016, with registrations up 7.5% over 2015. With a number of new models to follow in the coming years, annual sales are set to grow to 60,000 in the UK by 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris said: “A combination of extremely competitive new products and a rapidly evolving retail landscape means that now is an exciting time to be joining the Volvo brand. I’m looking forward to helping the company capitalise on the many opportunities ahead as it looks to expand further its sales operations in the UK.”

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK, said: “Volvo is increasing its UK sales significantly in a competitive environment, but we now need to make the most of new retail opportunities if we are to achieve our ambitious growth targets. Chris’s experience will be an invaluable asset in this regard, and I am delighted to have him on board.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.