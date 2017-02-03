Chevrolet owners consumed 4,220 terabytes of data in 2016

Chevrolet owners in the U.S. used a whopping 4,220,684 gigabytes (or 4,220 terabytes) of data in 2016, an increase of nearly 200 percent over 2015. The most significant increase was seen with Tahoe and Suburban owners, who used three-and-a-half times more data than a year ago.

OnStar 4G LTE enabled by AT&T is part of an extensive list of available technologies that are helping make Tahoe and Suburban the best-selling full-size SUVs in the industry. In 2016, retail sales climbed 21 percent and retail share climbed 2 percentage points to 49.3 percent of the segment.

“As a strategic plan to grow retail sales, Chevrolet has continually invested in new safety, convenience and connected technologies across our trucks, utilities and cars,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and global head of Chevrolet. “We are attracting new buyers to Chevrolet by offering technologies like OnStar 4G LTE not available on competitive models. New owners are in turn more likely to become repeat Chevrolet customers as these features become an integral part of their day-to-day lives.”

Use of OnStar 4G LTE data grows exponentially

As Chevrolet owners have come to appreciate the ability to stream video on a tablet, send email on a laptop or play online using a gaming console in their vehicles, data use has increased exponentially.

For example, Tahoe and Suburban owners used 713,669 gigabytes of data in 2016, a 260 percent increase over 2015. For perspective, 713,669 gigabytes is equivalent approximately:

3 million hours of streaming standard video

25 million hours of streaming music

1.8 billion song, game or app downloads

1.5 billion photos posted to social media

OnStar 4G LTE connectivity was introduced across the Chevrolet car, truck and utility portfolio for the 2015 model year in the U.S. and Canada. Today, a 4G LTE connection is standard equipment on all new Chevrolet retail models, along with the OnStar Basic Plan, which also features remote vehicle access and the AtYourService marketplace via the myChevrolet mobile app.

For more information on plans and pricing, please visit OnStar.com.

Segment-defining technology fuels Tahoe and Suburban success

Introduced as all-new models for 2014, the Tahoe and Suburban offer a comprehensive list of safety and security, comfort and convenience, connectivity and performance technologies that improve the ownership experience. (See table below.)

This array of technologies has made Tahoe and Suburban the dominant forces in the full-size SUV market:

40 percent of Tahoe and Suburban retail customers are conquests from other brands. The top trade-ins are Jeep Grand Cherokee, Honda Pilot and Ford F-Series.

79 percent of owners replace their vehicle with another Tahoe or Suburban, making them the most loyal customers in the full-size segment.

At 49.3 percent of retail sales, Tahoe and Suburban account for nearly one out of two full-size SUVs sold in 2016.

No other brand has a higher retail share for any segment in the U.S.

Available Safety and Security Features Front Center Air Bag Haptic driver’s seat Side Blind Zone Alert Lane Change Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Alert Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Automatic Braking Crash Imminent Automatic Braking Rear Seat Reminder Teen Driver mode Theft Protection Package Available Connected Technology Features OnStar 4GLTE Wireless phone charging Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatibility Available Comfort and Convenience Features Pushbutton start Hands-free lift gate Powerfolding second and third row Heated steering wheel Heated and cooled front seats Available Performance and Fuel Economy Features Magnetic Ride Control Direct Injection Variable Valve Timing Active Fuel Management Automatic Grade Braking Aluminum hood and lift gate HID headlights with Intellibeam Active aero shutter

