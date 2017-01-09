Chevrolet Bolt EV is 2017 North American Car of the Year

Chevrolet Bolt EV is the 2017 North American Car of the Year.

The Bolt EV’s recognition marks the fourth time in four years that Chevrolet has received the North American Car of the Year or Truck of the Year award, following the Corvette Stingray and Silverado’s wins in 2014 and the Colorado’s award in 2015.

“The Bolt EV fulfills Chevrolet’s promise to offer an affordable, long-range electric,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, GM Global Product Development. “It is a game-changer that is not only a great electric vehicle; it’s a great vehicle — period.”

Founded in 1994, the NACTOY group is comprised of 60 professional automotive journalists from the United States and Canada who work for magazines, television, radio, newspapers and websites. NACTOY jurors evaluated dozens of new vehicles that went on sale this year before selecting the Bolt EV as the 2017 Car of the Year.

Offering an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range on a full charge at a starting price of $37,495 before federal tax incentives of up to $7,500 depending upon your tax situation, the Bolt EV adds the title of North America Car of the Year to a growing list of independent accolades. Motor Trend® named the Bolt EV the 2017 Car of the Year and it earned a place on the 2017 Car and Driver 10Best Cars list. Green Car Journal also heralded the Bolt EV as the Green Car of the Year and Green Car reports named it the Best New Car to Buy.

Standard Bolt EV features include electronic precision shift, Regen on Demand™ steering wheel paddle and a 10.2-inch-diagonal color touchscreen. The top-trim Premier model adds leather-appointed seats, front and rear heated seats, surround vision camera, rear camera mirror and more.

The Bolt EV rolled into California and Oregon markets last month, with additional markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, including New York, Massachusetts and Virginia, seeing their first deliveries this winter. The Bolt EV will be available at certified dealerships across the U.S. in mid-2017.

Find more information on the benefits of driving electric at www.ChevyEVlife.com. Learn more about the Bolt EV at www.chevrolet.com/bolt-ev.

