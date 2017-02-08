Chevrolet announces 2017 Colorado ZR2 pricing starting at $40,995

After revitalizing an entire truck market segment with the launch of the Chevy Colorado, Chevrolet continues to innovate in the midsize pickup segment. The high-performance, off-road ZR2 trim level will launch this spring for the 2017 model year with a starting price of $40,995 MSRP including a $940 destination fee.

“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.

“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”

Available options on the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will include:

Class-exclusive 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque

Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively)

7-speaker Bose premium audio system

Dealer-installed, bed-mounted spare tire carrier

Full-length black vinyl floor (no additional cost — standard interior features leather seats and carpet)

The ZR2’s starting MSRP includes a number of key standard features unique to the trim level, such as:

Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials

Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) dampers

Off-road rocker protection

Modified front and rear bumpers for better off-road obstacle clearance

Exclusive ZR2 17 x 8-inch aluminum alloy wheels

31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires

New cast-iron control arms

An aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and engine oil pan

Autotrac transfer case

Transfer case shield

Aggressive grille and hood combo unique to ZR2

Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio

Front and rear tracks widened 3.5 inches over a standard Colorado

Suspension lifted 2 inches over a standard Colorado

Off-Road Mode Technology

4-wheel disc brakes

Other standard features include:

Tow/haul mode

Trailering Package, including trailer hitch and 7-pin connector

Integrated trailer brake controller

Spray-on bedliner

Heated driver and passenger front seats

Wireless phone charging

Rear sliding window

EZ Lift and Lower tailgate

Locking tailgate

Recovery hooks

A six-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation and an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and a digital clock, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as an auxiliary jack

All-terrain spare tire with unique ZR2 wheel

Four USB ports: one on the instrument panel, one in the center console and two in the rear of the center console

Electronic automatic cruise control

Rear window electric defogger

OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi

Rear Vision Camera

Remote keyless entry

Remote vehicle starter system

4-way power front driver and passenger seat adjuster with power driver lumbar control

Rear seats with underseat storage

Standard powertrain is the 3.6L DI DOHC V6 with a class-leading 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque that is shared with other Colorado models.

The ZR2 is available only as a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 goes on sale this spring.

