Chevrolet announces 2017 Colorado ZR2 pricing starting at $40,995

After revitalizing an entire truck market segment with the launch of the Chevy Colorado, Chevrolet continues to innovate in the midsize pickup segment. The high-performance, off-road ZR2 trim level will launch this spring for the 2017 model year with a starting price of $40,995 MSRP including a $940 destination fee.
“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.
“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”
Available options on the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will include:
- Class-exclusive 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque
- Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively)
- 7-speaker Bose premium audio system
- Dealer-installed, bed-mounted spare tire carrier
- Full-length black vinyl floor (no additional cost — standard interior features leather seats and carpet)
The ZR2’s starting MSRP includes a number of key standard features unique to the trim level, such as:
- Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials
- Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) dampers
- Off-road rocker protection
- Modified front and rear bumpers for better off-road obstacle clearance
- Exclusive ZR2 17 x 8-inch aluminum alloy wheels
- 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires
- New cast-iron control arms
- An aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and engine oil pan
- Autotrac transfer case
- Transfer case shield
- Aggressive grille and hood combo unique to ZR2
- Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio
- Front and rear tracks widened 3.5 inches over a standard Colorado
- Suspension lifted 2 inches over a standard Colorado
- Off-Road Mode Technology
- 4-wheel disc brakes
Other standard features include:
- Tow/haul mode
- Trailering Package, including trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
- Integrated trailer brake controller
- Spray-on bedliner
- Heated driver and passenger front seats
- Wireless phone charging
- Rear sliding window
- EZ Lift and Lower tailgate
- Locking tailgate
- Recovery hooks
- A six-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation and an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and a digital clock, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as an auxiliary jack
- All-terrain spare tire with unique ZR2 wheel
- Four USB ports: one on the instrument panel, one in the center console and two in the rear of the center console
- Electronic automatic cruise control
- Rear window electric defogger
- OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi
- Rear Vision Camera
- Remote keyless entry
- Remote vehicle starter system
- 4-way power front driver and passenger seat adjuster with power driver lumbar control
- Rear seats with underseat storage
Standard powertrain is the 3.6L DI DOHC V6 with a class-leading 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque that is shared with other Colorado models.
The ZR2 is available only as a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 goes on sale this spring.