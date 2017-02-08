Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Chevrolet announces 2017 Colorado ZR2 pricing starting at $40,995

Chevrolet announces 2017 Colorado ZR2 pricing starting at $40,995

February 8, 2017

After revitalizing an entire truck market segment with the launch of the Chevy Colorado, Chevrolet continues to innovate in the midsize pickup segment. The high-performance, off-road ZR2 trim level will launch this spring for the 2017 model year with a starting price of $40,995 MSRP including a $940 destination fee.

“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.

“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”

Available options on the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will include:

  • Class-exclusive 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque
  • Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively)
  • 7-speaker Bose premium audio system
  • Dealer-installed, bed-mounted spare tire carrier
  • Full-length black vinyl floor (no additional cost — standard interior features leather seats and carpet)

The ZR2’s starting MSRP includes a number of key standard features unique to the trim level, such as:

  • Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials
  • Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) dampers
  • Off-road rocker protection
  • Modified front and rear bumpers for better off-road obstacle clearance
  • Exclusive ZR2 17 x 8-inch aluminum alloy wheels
  • 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires
  • New cast-iron control arms
  • An aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and engine oil pan
  • Autotrac transfer case
  • Transfer case shield
  • Aggressive grille and hood combo unique to ZR2
  • Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio
  • Front and rear tracks widened 3.5 inches over a standard Colorado
  • Suspension lifted 2 inches over a standard Colorado
  • Off-Road Mode Technology
  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Other standard features include:

  • Tow/haul mode
  • Trailering Package, including trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
  • Integrated trailer brake controller
  • Spray-on bedliner
  • Heated driver and passenger front seats
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Rear sliding window
  • EZ Lift and Lower tailgate
  • Locking tailgate
  • Recovery hooks
  • A six-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation and an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and a digital clock, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as an auxiliary jack
  • All-terrain spare tire with unique ZR2 wheel
  • Four USB ports: one on the instrument panel, one in the center console and two in the rear of the center console
  • Electronic automatic cruise control
  • Rear window electric defogger
  • OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Remote vehicle starter system
  • 4-way power front driver and passenger seat adjuster with power driver lumbar control
  • Rear seats with underseat storage

Standard powertrain is the 3.6L DI DOHC V6 with a class-leading 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque that is shared with other Colorado models.

The ZR2 is available only as a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 goes on sale this spring.

