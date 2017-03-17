Chery Sponsors South American Football, Successive Victories from “ Copa Libertadores “

Beijing time, at 8:45 AM of March 16, 2017, the second fierce match of “South American Copa Libertadores” was played, the football team of the Catholic University of Chile sponsored by Chery beated the Brazil football strong team Flamengo with the score of 1:0. and became the final winner of this game. The “South American Copa Libertadores” as the highest event of FIFA has huge global influence, and has attracted billions of spectators. During the break, the TV commercials of Chery’s TIGGO2 was played repeatedly, and many consumers experienced the sporty charm of Chery brand and products, and this further strengthened the international influence of the Chery brand in overseas market.

