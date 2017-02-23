Chery shines in world sports arena

In recent years, with the intensification of competition in global auto markets, brand building has become an important way for many automakers to enhance their popularity, reputation and brand power. Aligning innovative marketing with brand orientation to earn recognition and favor from consumers is the key to the success of brand building. As a Chinese model automaker which has developed in overseas markets for 17 years, Chery took the initiative in early 2017 to sponsor Club Deportivo Universidad Católica in support of the sports cause of Chile, thereby further enhancing its brand influence in overseas markets.

Chery has conducted a series of characteristic innovative marketing campaigns according to the corresponding circumstances of global markets and consumers. In sports marketing, Chery has deeply integrated sports culture with its brand spirit and become a brand pacesetter in overseas sports marketing after years of market operation: Chery forged a partnership on sports marketing with the Iranian Olympic Committee early in 2012, and the two sides joined hands again in 2016 to support the sports cause of Iran; besides, Chery sponsored the Chilean national football team and renowned Brazilian football club Santos in 2013. Chery organized an event of “Seeking 11th Players” during 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil and an online event of “Crazy Football” worldwide in the lead up to Copa América 2015. In 2016, Chery became the title sponsor of five teams in the Egyptian Football League, with its brand exposed on side advertisements in matches. Chery advertised Tiggo 5 on Fox Argentina and sponsored the derby of Argentine Primera División between Boca Juniors and River Plate. A series of sports marketing campaigns earned Chery brand the favor and recognition from global consumers, as well as good reputation and wide praise from the international market.

Sports are the common language of the world in which humans communicate by competition and go beyond barriers such as culture, belief and race. By integrating sports culture with its brand orientation, corporate culture and social responsibility, staying focused on and constantly investing in sports marketing, Chery has opened up a characteristic road of marketing innovation.

Based on its brand position, Chery has integrated the vitality of sports and cultural charm with its young and fashionable brand experience, to bring its brand image deep into the hearts of all sports-loving consumers in the world. Chery’s corporate culture of constant fighting and self-transcendence on the world stage is in line with the champion spirit of sports.

In terms of social responsibility, by sponsoring the Olympic Committees, national football teams and football clubs, advertising sports events and other means, Chery has contributed to the sports development of markets such as Iran, Chile, Brazil, Egypt, Argentina and the Middle East.

After sponsoring Club Deportivo Universidad Católica, Chery will work with Bein Sports, a renowned local TV station in the Middle East and North Africa to sponsor the televising of matches in Spanish Primera División.

After operating in the international market for more than ten years, Chery has achieved cumulative overseas sales of over 1.2 million units, been China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for 14 consecutive years, and optimally interpreted sportsmanship. As the famous Chinese saying goes, “Long as the way is, I will keep searching with my will unbending”, Chery will never stop its exploration and practice on the way of innovative brand marketing. In the future, Chery will conduct more brand marketing campaigns closer to consumers, and continue to deliver quality products and services, in a bid to become a world-renowned auto brand highly trusted and favored by global consumers.

