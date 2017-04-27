Chery Party recalls its glory in the past 2 decades

On April 20, 2017, Chery Party themed on “Beyond & Challenge” came to Shanghai for its last stop. It gathered Chery Chairman YIN Tongyue, Executive VP LI Lizhong, Chery International President HE Xiaoqing and other senior executives of Chery, as well as 200+ overseas dealers of Chery and nearly 30 global media representatives, who came to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Chery, share the joy and glory of Chery that has gained fruitful results by making continuous transcendences and addressing challenges, express their outlook on the bright future and work hand in hand to make more progress. Since inception in 1997, Chery has made a number of extraordinary achievements in technologies, products, branding and international development through 2-decade robust growth, thus becoming a leading automobile manufacturer of China. Its international influence has climbed to a new height.

Upward Technical Breakthroughs

As the pacesetter and pioneer among automobile brands of China, Chery has kept making innovative development and upward breakthroughs in an effort to build world-leading capacity in system and technologies. Relying on its global vision, the automobile manufacturer has established a mature global R&D system. Represented by Chery Technical Center Shanghai, CTCS, it gathers top talents from BMW, GM and Ford, etc. to establish its international technical team and R&D ability. By integrating global advantageous human and technical resources, Chery has successfully set up the “Greater Chery” fleet consisting of Chery, Qoros and Jaguar Land Rover, thus forming the strategic brand layout ranging from the entry level to luxury level. The manufacturer also has planned four platforms, namely, A3X, M1X, T1X and M3X for various models including sedans, SUV, large and medium-sized passenger vehicles and new-energy vehicles. Chery is presenting evident advantage in platform strategy. While effectively reducing purchase cost and considerably improving product quality and reliability, it is also accelerating speed of developing new models, thus helping Chery products occupy market quickly.

Upgrade Both Product and Brand Forces

Thanks to the continuous upgrading of its technical ability, Chery has embraced qualitative progress in both products and brands. As ARRIZO5, TIGGO 7, TIGGO 2 and other 2.0 models are put into the market, the product experience has upgraded from “function value” to “comfort value”, bringing vehicle life to its global consumers that combines high performance, quality and leading techs while winning favor and recognition from users in the world.

To follow the trend of younger consumers in the automobile market, and based on profound insight into the needs of young people, Chery has set FUN as its brand core to develop the automobile brand that leads style in the era. In design, Chery follows the philosophy of Life in Motion. Oriented towards future and maintaining avant-garde design, it conveys the young, stylish and modern atmosphere. In the ways that are easily accepted and loved by young consumers, it narrows emotional distance between Chery products and young users so as to present the young and energetic brand image of Chery.

Leading Performance in International Development

To push forward its global strategy, Chery has worked hard for 16 years in overseas markets. For 14 years in a row, Chery has ranked No. 1 in export of passenger vehicles in China, thus generating leading international influence. Relying on its robust product force, innovative brand marketing and well-developed service system, Chery has gained extensive praise from global consumers. In the Best Overseas Image survey among enterprises organized by the State Council Information Office, Chery ranked the first place for two years in a row among manufacturers in China. Starting with “Going out”, Chery has been rooted in overseas markets, thus becoming a moving biz card of Chinese industry in other countries.

20 years represent accumulation of results, and a new start. Just as Chery Chairman YIN said, Chery is dedicated to building the most reliable products and services for global consumers so that it will become the backbone of Chinese automobile industry and Chinese automobiles stand in the forefront of all automobile brands in the world. Now 20 years old, Chery will start again in a more energetic image and spirit.

