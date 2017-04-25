Chery new products appreciation conference appearance in Shanghai

On Apr. 20, 2017, a new product Experience for Chery’s overseas dealers opens. Chery’s managers and nearly two hundred overseas dealers jointly participate in the meeting. As a large significant international brand gala in the spirit of “beyond &challenge”, Chery, through profound accumulation, comprehensively shows its strong technical ability with a new-generation superior products.

The field of experience sees the three dazzling advanced platforms of T1X, M1X and light vehicle body for R&D and production demonstrated by Chery. The leading technique reservation and manufacturing craft have become the powerful technical guarantee of the strategic 2.0 products of Chery. Moreover, thanks to the attracting new modelling technique wall and brand wall, whether research center, manufacturing platform, four pioneering labs, or the brand position “Fun to Drive”, the activities of global Tiggo brand and sports innovative marketing, could be unfolded layer by layer like a picture scroll before the distinguished guests with a style of marvelous pictures and texts, which vividly shows the technical deposition and brand connotation.

As the core role of the experience, Tiggo 7 and the new-generation SUV are demonstrated in a space full of graphic sense one by one, which catch the attention of viewers due to exquisite sense of reality and perspective modelling. In appearance, the Chery 2.0 products apply an all new design philosophy “life in motion”, transfer dynamic and fashionable flavor with its foresighted design. In R&D and manufacturing, Chery has assembled the top talents from BMW, GM and Ford and so on, as well as the global leading technologies from Qoros, Jugular and Land Rover. CTCS and the R&D center of the headquarters of Chery in Wuhu have jointly established a mature global R&D system, which lays a power foundation in building the 2.0 products featuring high property, high quality and leading techniques.

As the second new product based on the platform T1X, a new-generation of Tiggo5, the mass-produced model of the concept vehicle β of Chery, it perfectly integrates modern technique and China’s classic elements, which shows a vivid and handsome modelling, as well as a luxury texture. It’s indeed an all new powerful SUV to be sold in overseas market after Tiggo 7.

He Xiaoqing, General Manager of Chery International said that Chery’s 2.0 products create great progress in R&D technology and sufficiently realizes the brand value of “driving in passion, full-time networking, and intelligent glamour” combing with its brand position. Along with more new products, Chery will contribute more intelligent and technical driving enjoyment for the consumers around the world. The dealer from South America expressed that the new product experience comprehensively shows the brand, techniques, powerful products of Chery. Chery’s clear and completed overseas product plan and market layout make them have confidence and expectancy for the common development prospect with Chery in the days ahead.

The year 2017 will witness the official launch of the 2.0 strategy of Chery in overseas market. It will have a multi-level upgrade in brand, product, marketing and service and the like relying on globally-advanced R&D system and an all –new brand position “FUN”. Meanwhile, Chery will further distribute in global market, accelerate the import of new-generation products, offer a more quality driving experience for the consumers across the world and vastly promote the brand image of Chery.

