Chery launches the most powerful engine of China in line with world-class core technologies

On March 21, 2017, Tiggo7 Engine Technology Seminar – Chery Talks with Top 100 Technical Partners was held in Wuhu , China. At the event, Chery E4T15B engine was presented to the media, which has thermal efficiency reaching 37.1% and performance reaching world class. This engine’s independent IPR is completely owned by Chery, and the engine is co-developed by Chery and world-class technical partners. The engine launched by Chery has become the symbol of the most powerful engine in China, marking the core auto technologies of China have made a big step forward in the world.

In the domain of turbocharged gasoline engine, thermal efficiency is the core technical indicator of an engine’s performance. At present, the traditional fuel engines installed on most models in China have their thermal efficiency at 35%, above which it is very difficult to improve the thermal efficiency by even 0.5%. In the engines developed by China, very few engines have the thermal efficiency above 36%.

What does 37.1% thermal efficiency mean? (Thermal efficiency refers to the ratio of mechanical power produced by engine against the chemical energy produced by fuel combustion in the engine). In general, the higher thermal efficiency means higher degree of utilizing fuels, more mechanical energy is transformed and better fuel efficiency and emission performance.

At this seminar of Tiggo7 engine, Chery and many world top suppliers of auto core power interpreted the all-new E4T15B engine of Chery. Thesuper-high indicator of 37.1% thermal efficiency announces that Chery has entered the rank of world top core technologies of auto power.

How does Chery achieve the world-class 37.1% thermal efficiency? On this E4T15B engine, Chery has adopted many leading technologies and thinking. Collaborating with world-famous suppliers such as Honeywell, the world leading supplier of turbocharger, the world-class supplier Valeo of power system parts and components, and e-control system supplier Bosch, Chery, based on their respective technological advantages, has referred to the EU standards to raise most critical requirements for engine technical indicators so as to secure quality. It has worked with many world-class suppliers to find solutions to improving the indicator difficult for the whole world.

To improve engine efficiency, performance and responsiveness, and cater to the performance requirements of Chery E4T15B engine for “low rotation speed and high torque” of turbocharger, the low-inertia turbo technology has ensured intervention at the 1,250 low-rotation-speed section. At the 1,500 rotation speed, the engine has produced 90% of the maximum torque. Because gas into the turbo is in the state of high temperature, to ensure the inlet gas temperature stays within the rational scope, the E4T15B engine’s integrated intercooler intake manifold technology has not only solved the problem of engine knocking, but also sped up warming speed and improving thermal efficiency. At the same time, the ECU control system of E4T15B, by analyzing the sensor data and adjusting the ignition angle and angle of opening valves, realizes power output in multiple models while controlling the maximum thermal efficiency range at the most-often used working section. The many world-leading core technologies ensure the batch-produced E4T15B engine has the 37.1% thermal efficiency, which is really inevitable.

The Tiggo7 DCT model, to be launched soon in the market of China, will be equipped with Chery E4T15B engine. It adopts 1.5T+DCT combination and uses the integrated exhaust manifold and intake manifold intercooler technology, which is often used in luxury brands. It will greatly improve sport performance of Tiggo7 and takes the upper hand in the same-class models.

Tiggo7 DCT model, equipped with E4T15B engine, upgrades both dynamics and fuel economy. The low rotation speed and high torque ensure the Tiggo7 DCT can rapidly respond to accelerator and realize power output in a smoother way. At the same time, the super-high thermal efficiency at 37.1% ensures all fuels are burnt fully with the fuel economy improved by 20% – 40%. In this way, the model has lower fuel consumption and lower emission performance.

The birth of E4T15B engine is the latest result made by Chery, which has been adhering to forward development, breaking through and mastering core and key auto technologies. It reveals the exceptional performance of Tiggo7 and its technical strength to place Chery as one of the best international brands in the future.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.