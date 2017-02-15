Chery International launched official account in social media on Valentine’s Day

On February 14, 2017, with the starting of Valentine’s Carnival, Chery also launched a special gift to the global car fans. At 5:20 p.m. of the day, Chery made its grand move into the four international social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and formed the synchronized online linkage mode, which is to form deeper connection and resonance with consumers in a communication way closer to the lives of users. 2017 is the first year of Strategy 2.0 of Chery International. This entry is to further deepen Chery brand image and the overseas channel layout.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram are the world’s leading four social media and are the blue-eyed boys of social networking platforms, boasting for extensive population, active users, and high frequency of use and other features. Among them, as of the third quarter of 2016, Facebook has 1.59 billion active users, with more than 1,000 minutes average service time, visible in its communication power. With the help of the transmission volume and diverse presentation forms of the four social media, Chery’s entry this time is aimed at effectively advancing Chery brand’s visibility and influence in the international market from brands and businesses aspects by taking the customer demand as the core.

Chery is determined to establish a high efficient communication mechanism from the customer point of view and to narrow the distance between Chery and customers in a more direct communication form through social media platforms. Chery is also dedicated to achieving convenient and effective information links with customers at home in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

In terms of brand, Chery takes the new core brand “FUN” and the three-tier brand values: Fun to Drive, Fun to Be Connected, Fun to Be Flexible and deliver Chery’s brand values through the new brand slogan “FUN TO DRIVE”. Through the four social media platforms, and with the transmission mode close to young people’s lives and communication preferences, Chery is to really integrate the young, dynamic brand image into the customers’ emotional experience, and build strong brand resonance with users.

In terms of the company, Chery is to create real-time enterprise information, product news, and market promotion consultation for transmission. Through the various communication means of social media platforms such as pictures, video, audio, Chery aims to display and communicate the company information in an all-round manner so the users can have a deeper understanding and grasp of the company’s products, services, and markets and so on. It is to achieve high degree of user loyalty and trust with real-time, transparent and accurate information release.

With the broadening and deepening of Chery’s overseas distribution channels, Chery brand Strategy 2.0 has started a new journey. Chery’s global users will experience the charm of in Chery brand and learn about the latest product news in the four social media platforms. As an extension of the market achievements of top export sales in China in 14 consecutive years by 2016, as well as the honours of winning “Best Overseas Image Award” for two consecutive years and the excellent brand force of ranking first in Chinese manufacturing industry for two consecutive years, Chery will continue to exert force in product updating, service optimization, brand building, and will take the four social media platforms as an important communication channel to make Chery’s young and dynamic medium-&high-end image gain more popularity.

