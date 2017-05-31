Chery holds 2017 Global Manufacturing Skill Competition

Quality conquers the world and craftsmanship builds excellent brands. On May 21, Chery completed the Final of 2017 Global Manufacturing Skill Competition in Wuhu of China. After four-day fierce competition, the 124 contents of Chery representing China competed against 12 top technicians from Brazil, Iran, Egypt, Venezuela and other countries. With greatest craftsmanship, they showcased the outstanding results of Chery CPS.

In the fierce competition, Chery contestants showed up their talents and skills to reveal the competency of Chery technicians. They made wonderful performance in all parts of the competition, including theory, technical defense, skill standardization and operation skills, etc., revealing their solid foundation and superb skills, which amazed everyone present at the scene. After passing a few rounds of fierce competition, the contestants received a few titles including First, Second and Third Prize and King of Paint Spraying, King of Welding, King of Assembly & Adjustment, etc. in various processes such as assembly & adjustment, pumping, coasting, welding and passenger vehicle assembly & adjustment, etc., as well as the Excellent Award of Overseas Factory, etc. ABDALLA IBRAHIM ABDELMAKSOUD ALIATTA from Egypt and SEYEDI MOHAMMADJAVAD from Iran, thanks to their excellent skills, ranked in the leading position and won third prize in individual contestants. The Excellent Award of Overseas Factory was won by AYOOB ABAREGHI from Iran, DOUGLAS JOS? GARCIA MACHADO from Brazil, JESUS ALBERTO MARTINEZ PEREZ from Venezuela and Hany Elsayed Ahmed Mahgoub from Egypt.

After the competition, Awarding Ceremony was held with Chery red as the principal color, which gave atmosphere of pleasure and pride. Chery top executives give cups and certificates to the award-winners. Following the craftsmanship featuring “pursuit of precision”, Chery aims to provide assurance for building better-quality products. The competition, praised as the Olympics of Chery manufacturing process, not only built a platform for contestants to practice their skills by competing, but also embodied the results of CPS. To fulfill the six principles of CPS, namely, all involved, standardization, constant improvement, quality priority, shortening manufacturing period and avoiding cost waste, Chery deems TPM model as the tool to improve management through all-people involvement and mechanism of continuous improvement while concluding CPS core requirements out of the best practice, realizing progress featured by one step after another, achieving the zero accident, zero fault, zero non-performance and zero waste and controlled process state, so as to improve productivity and product quality. The competition represents the powerful push and reinforcement of strict standards of CPS, thus laying a solid foundation for the vision of Chery “building excellent brands with craftsmanship”.

At present, Chery has annual capacity in China of 900,000 vehicles, 900,000 engines and 800,000 gearboxes. As the largest automobile manufacturer of China, Chery has 10 KD overseas factories with annual capacity of 250,000 units. It is the first automobile manufacturer of China having assembly facilities in Brazil; it is the largest foreign-funded automobile manufacturer in Iran; thanks to the advanced technical level and manufacturing technique, it has provided high-quality vehicles for 6 million users in the world. As global integrated production keeps moving, Chery will gain more favor and recognition from global consumers with its dynamic brand image and charm.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.