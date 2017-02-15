Changes in SSAB’s reporting languages

The official reporting languages used in accordance with SSAB’s continuous and regular disclosure obligation will in future be Swedish and English. All regulatory investor information will be published in these languages. The company will continue to publish information also in Finnish on its website and as press releases.

All stock exchange releases, financial reports and the annual report communicated in accordance with SSAB’s continuous and regular disclosure obligation will henceforth be published in Swedish and English. One of the aims is a more efficient publishing process. The majority of investors follow the company in English or Swedish. Because of the domicile of the company’s head office, Swedish is the home language and is also an official language in both countries where the company’s share is listed.

SSAB continues to publish news and information about the company’s business also in Finnish on the Corporate’s website, especially on the investor pages, and as press releases.

For further information, please contact:

Per Hillström, Head of IR, per.hillstrom@ssab.com, tel. + 46 70 295 2912

