Changes in Sika Group Management

The Board of Directors of Sika has decided on changes in Group Management to align the organization with Sika’s growth strategy and its targets 2020. The following management changes are effective as of April 1, 2017.

Thomas Hasler, currently Chief Technology Officer, is appointed Head Industry. The Target Market Industry serves the markets automobile and commercial vehicle industry, automotive aftermarket, renewable energies, and facade engineering. The new position will also include responsibility for the two global business units Automotive and Tooling & Composites. With sales of CHF 1.2 billion in 2016, Industry is the largest Target Market of Sika. The appointment of Thomas Hasler will strengthen the customer focus and ensure further growth of this successful global business.

Yumi Kan, currently Head Building Systems & Industry, is appointed Head Construction which will include the six Target Markets Concrete, Waterproofing, Refurbishment, Sealing & Bonding, Flooring and Roofing. Combining all Target Markets related to the construction sector under one leadership will enable Sika to further strengthen its services for global customers and key accounts as well as for large construction projects with cross-selling potential.

Ernesto Schuemperli, currently Head Concrete & Waterproofing, has decided to step down from his Group Management position. Ernesto Schuemperli has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry, especially in underground construction, and will now take over the new position as Head Infrastructure & Mining directly reporting to the CEO. He will also support the change to the new organization of the target markets.

Frank Hoefflin, currently Technology Head Thermoplastic Systems, is appointed Chief Technology Officer and Member of Group Management. He will succeed Thomas Hasler. Frank Hoefflin joined Sika in the USA over 13 years ago and has worked in both the USA and Switzerland in various R&D functions. He holds a PhD from the University of Freiburg in Germany and is a US and German citizen.

Heinz Gisel, currently Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, has decided to step down from his position in order to take time for a sabbatical leave. Heinz Gisel has spent more than ten successful years in Asia/Pacific having held the positions General Manager Singapore and Greater China before he took over the responsibility for the regional management. He will return in the second half of this year and assume a new position within Sika.

Mike Campion, currently Head of Area Greater China, is appointed Regional Manager Asia/Pacific and Member of the Group Management. He will succeed Heinz Gisel. Mike Campion joined Sika in the USA over 18 years ago and has held several management positions in the USA and China. He holds a degree in Science from Villanova University, Pennsylvania, and is a US citizen.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “The changes in Group Management are an important step in driving our Growth Strategy. I am proud of Sika’s excellent Executive Team and look forward to working together with each member. I am convinced that with the new structure and our experienced management we will achieve our strategic targets 2020.”

