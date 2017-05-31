Change in organization and personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation has made the following change in organization, operational responsibilities of Managing Officers, and personnel of general managers and managers as of 1 June, 2017.

1. Change in Organization

- India/Africa Automobile Operations becomes India/Africa Automobile Marketing.

- Global Automobile Operations becomes Global Automobile Marketing.

2. Change in Operational Responsibilities of Managing Officers

New Name Previous Based in Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan) Managing Officer

Hirofumi Nagao Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan) Executive General Manager, Global Automobile Marketing, and Division General Manager, Asia Automobile Division Managing Officer

Kinji Saito Division General Manager, Global Automobile Operations

3. Change in Personnel of General Managers and Managers

New Name Previous Division General Manager, Europe Automobile Division Takanori Suzuki Division General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Division Division General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Division, and Department General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Department Minoru Amano Division General Manager, Asia Automobile Division, and Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Department Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Department Shigeo Takezawa Department General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Department Department General Manager, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department Satoshi Shimizu President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Motor De Mexico, S.A. DE C.V. Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan) Masafumi Harano Department General Manager, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Motor De Mexico, S.A. DE C.V. Tadashi Tahara Group Manager, Thai Automobile Group, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Australia Pty. Ltd. Yoshiyuki Hakamata Manager, Overseas Affiliates Management Group, Global Business Administration Department President, Suzuki Business Co., Ltd. Yoshiji Terada General Manager, Global Audit Team, Audit Department

