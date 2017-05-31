Change in organization and personnel

Suzuki Motor Corporation has made the following change in organization, operational responsibilities of Managing Officers, and personnel of general managers and managers as of 1 June, 2017.
1. Change in Organization
- - India/Africa Automobile Operations becomes India/Africa Automobile Marketing.
- - Global Automobile Operations becomes Global Automobile Marketing.
2. Change in Operational Responsibilities of Managing Officers
|New
|Name
|Previous
|Based in Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan)
|Managing Officer
Hirofumi Nagao
|Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan)
|Executive General Manager, Global Automobile Marketing, and Division General Manager, Asia Automobile Division
|Managing Officer
Kinji Saito
|Division General Manager, Global Automobile Operations
3. Change in Personnel of General Managers and Managers
|New
|Name
|Previous
|Division General Manager, Europe Automobile Division
|Takanori Suzuki
|Division General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Division
|Division General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Division, and Department General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Department
|Minoru Amano
|Division General Manager, Asia Automobile Division, and Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Department
|Department General Manager, Asia Automobile Department
|Shigeo Takezawa
|Department General Manager, Oceania and Latin America Automobile Department
|Department General Manager, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department
|Satoshi Shimizu
|President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Motor De Mexico, S.A. DE C.V.
|Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. (Pakistan)
|Masafumi Harano
|Department General Manager, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department
|President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Motor De Mexico, S.A. DE C.V.
|Tadashi Tahara
|Group Manager, Thai Automobile Group, Indonesia and Thai Automobile Department
|President and Head of Sales (Motorcycle), Suzuki Australia Pty. Ltd.
|Yoshiyuki Hakamata
|Manager, Overseas Affiliates Management Group, Global Business Administration Department
|President, Suzuki Business Co., Ltd.
|Yoshiji Terada
|General Manager, Global Audit Team, Audit Department