CEVA opens multi-user distribution facility at iPort

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s largest supply chain management companies has officially opened a state of the art shared-user warehouse at the new iPort intermodal logistics park on the outskirts of Doncaster in the UK.

The 215,800 square foot facility boasts a number of special features including VNA (Very Narrow Aisle) and gravity fed racking which enable a high density of stock to be stored via a ‘first in, first out’ system. The site can accommodate up to 28,000 pallets and as well as being adjacent to a 35 acre rail terminal, offers parking bays for 110 HGV in its 55 meter yard.

Operating the facility on behalf of a number of consumer and retail customers CEVA is able to provide warehousing, planning, transport, administration, customized value-added services and cross-docking functions from iPort. The site will begin by operating 24/6 and includes other features such as an in-rack sprinkler system and TAPA security (Transported Asset Protection Association) to ensure the safety of all stock.

“Situated at Junction 3 of the M18 motorway, iPort gives us great access to the whole of the north of the UK enabling us to receive and deliver to customers in timely fashion,” states CEVA’s Executive Vice President UK, Ireland and Nordics, Michael O’Donoghue. “The modern design of the facility and the built-in energy saving features such as intelligent LED lighting will enable us to reduce our overall carbon footprint and increase the sustainability of our operation whilst at the same time delivering the best-in-class services our customers have come to rightly expect.”

O’Donoghue continues, “This is an important investment for CEVA. It is a statement of the confidence we have in our business and most importantly, it will bring tangible benefits to our customers through economies of scale, shared resources and CEVA’s industry leading technology.”

