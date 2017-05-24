Carly Escritt leaves Kia Motors (UK) Limited

It is with considerable sadness that Kia Motors (UK) Limited has to announce that Carly Escritt has left the company with immediate effect.

A highly-regarded and well-known face at Kia events, Carly undertook a variety of roles with Kia during her more-than 12 years of service including posts in After-Sales, Logistics and of course the Press & PR Team since 2011. Carly operated the Press Fleet for many years and was also essential to the planning and organisation of new product launches amongst a wide range of responsibilities.

Stephen Kitson, Director of Corporate Communications said: “Carly has been a vital part of this team for the last six years and I know how much our friends in the media have valued her dedication to them and her approachable and enthusiastic nature.

“I would like to thank Carly for her outstanding support over that period of time and I wish her every success with whatever she chooses to do in the future,” he added.

