Carlos Ghosn at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, will participate in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos, Switzerland. Ghosn will address the “Shifting Gears to Driverless” session on January 20 at 9:15 a.m. local time.

He will be joined on stage by Paul Jacobs, executive chairman of Qualcomm and Wendell Wallach, professor at Yale University Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics. The session will be moderated by Alan Murray of Time Magazine.

During his participation, Ghosn will give insights on how the concepts of ownership, productivity and ethics are changing as the driverless revolution approaches. He will also discuss the opportunities that this technology offers and the Alliance’s roadmap for autonomous driving.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance is a Strategic Partner of the World Economic Forum.

