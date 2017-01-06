Car buying made simple – with a few clicks you can choose, trade-in and buy a Hyundai and have it delivered to your home

For the first time, consumers across the UK can purchase a new Hyundai online and have it delivered straight to their front door through brand-new website, ‘Click To Buy’: www.hyundai.co.uk/clicktobuy which is now live.

Click To Buy is a website which makes the process of buying a new car simple and transparent, with a user-friendly, no-haggle shopping experience. Customers can research and buy a new Hyundai for a fixed price at a time that suits them – either from the comfort of their own home or when they’re on the go using their smart phone, tablet, laptop or home computer. The entire process is possible to complete in less than five minutes when purchasing with cash, makingit just as easy to buy a new car as it is to buy a weekly grocery shop online.

Currently, the Hyundai i10, i20, i30, Tucson and Santa Fe are available to purchase through the Click To Buy site at competitive fixed pricing. When customers visit Click To Buy, they’ll be able to get a trade-in price for their current car, use trade-in funds towards the new car purchase, configure their new car, add accessories and service plans, arrange finance and pay a deposit. Configurations and finance valuations can also be saved for up to 14 days and returned back to at a later stage if the customer needs time to think about their decision.

The purchase is then completed online and customers buying with cash can either select their preferred handover slot at a dealership of their choice, or they can choose their preferred slot for home delivery. Home delivery is also available to customers buying through finance, although finance paperwork will need to be signed beforehand at a local dealership. Trade-in cars can either be taken to the dealership on the selected handover date, or will be collected from the customer if home delivery has been chosen.

For added flexibility, those purchasing through Click To Buy can also choose to collect their new car in the evening and at weekends from participating dealerships.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai UK said: “I’m incredibly excited to launch ‘Click To Buy’ today, our new website which allows customers to buy a new Hyundai completely online through our entire dealer network across the UK. The site is simple, intuitive and importantly can save customers valuable time – in fact if you’re paying by cash, the entire online process is possible to complete in about the same time as it would take to refuel your car. Through fixed pricing, the site also removes the need to negotiate which is a real benefit for those who feel uncomfortable doing so or simply don’t have the time. Customers can even have their new car delivered straight to their front door – now that’s convenient!

“Click To Buy is an industry first developed by Hyundai in-house and it aims to make the car buying process easier and more transparent than ever before. Consumers today demand choice and simplicity; they already expect to be able to buy a car in the same way that they’d be able to purchase their clothes or electrical goods online. This is a pivotal time for the car industry as a whole and the start of what I think will be a transformative period in terms of how people buy and own cars going forward. I’m delighted that we are leading the charge and we will continue to innovate within this space moving forward.”

Further models and greater functionality will be added to the Click To Buy website later in the year.

