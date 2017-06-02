Canada welcomes the finalists of the most popular INFINITI Engineering Academy edition ever

After an exhaustive global search for the freshest and brightest young engineering talent, the recruitment phase of the 2017 INFINITI Engineering Academy (IEA) closes with another year-on-year leap in applications.

Driven by the success of previous editions, the fourth running of this unique automotive-to-motorsport engineering recruitment program attracted some 12,020 registrations, a near-threefold increase on last year. Students from 41 countries registered their interest in the Academy, with the Final events taking place during this summer in each of the seven participating regions: Asia & Oceania, Canada, China, Europe, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, and US.

Canada will be the first of the seven finals and will take place in Montreal on June 8, 2017, when the 10 finalists will compete to secure the only placement available for the region – a highly sought after year-long placement in the United Kingdom working for both INFINITI and Renault Sport Formula One Team.

“We are thrilled with the increased popularity of the INFINITI Engineering Academy, and its reputation and credentials building year after year,” said Tommaso Volpe, Global Director, INFINITI Motorsport.

“As this unique program connects ever more deeply with the world of engineering students, so we can strive to draw ever greater numbers of students to pit their skills against the best of their international peers. With every edition of the Academy, we are further impressed by the incredible talent attracted,” concluded Volpe.

“The seven Academy winners from last year’s intake have already been working hard in important roles at our Enstone base, strengthening our technical resource with fresh-thinking engineering ability. Attracting top new talent is crucial for success in Formula One, and the Academy helps us to do this,” said Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing.

“We look forward to and presume the same great levels of talent from this year’s winners, and they will be expected to quickly slot into our team and contribute to our 2017 and 2018 Formula One campaigns,” added Abiteboul.

“This is our second year hosting the INFINTII Engineering Academy in Canada and we know the level of engineering talent this country has to offer,” said Stephen Lester, managing director, INFINITI Canada. “We’re happy to have Félix Lamy, winner of the 2016 Canadian INFINITI Engineering Academy, join us from his internship in Europe, to help encourage this year’s finalists in their journey to the most coveted internship in motorsport.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.