Camions Excellence Peterbilt named Paccar MX engine dealer of the year

Peterbilt named Camions Excellence Peterbilt its PACCAR MX Engine Dealer of the Year for its superior commitment and support of the MX engine.

“The reliability, performance and fuel economy of the PACCAR MX-13 and MX-11 engines have helped our customers achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and profitability,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt Assistant General Manager of Sales and Marketing. “Excellence Peterbilt has invested in skilled technicians, tools and training that exemplifies the dedication to the MX initiative that we desire from all Peterbilt dealers. More than 83 percent of all Class 8 trucks invoiced to Excellence Peterbilt were powered by the top performing, technologically advanced MX-13 engines.”

Nicole Lussier, President and Dealer Principal, accepted the award along with Dany Lussier, Development Manager and Stéphanie Lussier Dalpé, Regional and Laval Branch Manager. In addition to the dealer awards, the two-day business meeting included presentations and breakout sessions, with focused reviews of the enhanced SmartLINQ connected truck technology and PACCAR’s position on the competitive landscape of the commercial vehicle industry.

“We are proud to achieve recognition that pays tribute to our entire Excellence Peterbilt team,” said Nicole Lussier. “PACCAR MX engines are optimized to deliver unprecedented levels of value and raise the bar for innovative design and advanced technology that results in the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. Our sales and service personnel are dedicated to ensuring that the customers who purchase MX engines fully realize the benefits of the MX ownership experience.”

Enhancements made to the 2017 PACCAR MX engine provide customers with higher performance and lower cost of ownership. The 12.9 liter PACCAR MX-13 engine is now available with up to 510 horsepower and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. The 10.8 liter MX-11 engine is available with a new 430 hp and 1,650 lb.-ft. torque rating.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.