Cam Newton, Miranda Kerr and Buick make a not-so-Pee-Wee Super Bowl team

Today Buick unveiled a new Super Bowl ad starring NFL MVP Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr. The spot invites fans to “Experience the New Buick” by resetting expectations about the brand’s modern vehicles. The lighthearted commercial shows surprising reactions to the beauty and sophistication of Buick vehicles such as the Encore SUV and Cascada convertible and provokes viewers with its “That’s a Buick?” theme.

A 60-second version of the ad will air in the first quarter of Super Bowl 51. It is Buick’s second year in a row advertising during the game, part of a broader advertising campaign to promote a fast-growing brand in the process of launching seven new models in under 24 months.

“Buick is experiencing unprecedented sales success and consumer awareness backed by remarkable third-party quality and reliability validation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick Sales, Service and Marketing. “Our latest vehicles like the Encore and Cascada belong in the spotlight on a global stage only the Super Bowl can offer.”

The ad, aptly titled “Pee Wee,” takes place at a Pee Wee football game where two dads are in the stands watching their kids play. As a Buick pulls into the parking lot, one of the men says, “Check out that Buick!” with delight. The other dad says, “If that’s a Buick, then my kid is Cam Newton,” and an interesting turn of events follows. The full ad is viewable on Buick’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/buick.

Additionally, fans of Buick on social media can enjoy exclusive content in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Every time I take the field, I aim to shatter traditional expectations of the quarterback position,” said Newton. “Buick’s doing the same thing with this ad, and I think everyone watching will love it. It was so fun going back to the Pee Wee field with such great kids.”

“I am excited to star in Buick’s Super Bowl ad this year,” said Kerr. “The commercial is fun and filled with some unexpected surprises, and showcases how beautiful and cool the Buick Cascada and Encore are.”

Buick’s current lineup of vehicles has received numerous third-party accolades. KBB labeled it Best Value in Luxury Brand for four consecutive years, and Buick ranked Highest in Sales Satisfaction among Mass Market Brands by J.D. Power1.

