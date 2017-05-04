Cadillac global sales rise 40.9% in April

Substantial gains in both the U.S. and China drove Cadillac global sales to 28,163 units in April, an increase of 40.9 percent over the same period in 2016. April marked the 11th consecutive month of double-digit growth for Cadillac, and continued execution of the brand’s globalization strategy.

Cadillac sales have increased 31.6 percent globally year to date. In the midsize luxury crossover category – the industry’s strongest segment – Cadillac grew 92 percent in April, and 63.1 percent so far in 2017 due to the success of the XT5. The new luxury crossover was the brand’s best seller worldwide in April, totaling 11,530 units. In addition, sales of Cadillac’s ATS sport sedan and coupe models grew 46.7 percent for the month while the XTS luxury sedan rose 13.4 percent.

Cadillac achieved strong growth in the U.S. in April, with sales increasing 9.5 percent. According to Power Information Network, Cadillac gained 0.9 percentage points of luxury market share in the U.S. in April and 0.7 percentage points of retail share year-to-date. The average transaction price for a new Cadillac in the U.S. in April rose $1,000 to $55,174, approximately $5,000 above the luxury market average and second highest amongst major luxury brands.

Sales in China grew 98.4 percent in April, following the all-time record set in 2016 in the world’s largest market. For the year-to-date, Cadillac sales in China are up 92.5 percent, and 32 percent globally.

“When we launched our strategy for the transformation of Cadillac almost three years ago, we announced that our focus would be on product substance, expansion of the portfolio, strengthening the quality of business, and an enhanced delivery experience,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “We knew it would take time, but that robust sales would eventually follow. Our operational results are a vindication of the strategy, and new products like XT5 and CT6 provide a strong statement about our commitment to excellence in execution.”

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION April-17 April-16 % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 12,300 11,236 9.5 46,282 46,869 (1.3) China* 13,903 7,007 98.4 53,317 27,698 92.5 Canada 1,247 980 27.2 3,870 3,423 13.1 Middle East 298 305 (2.3) 1,255 1,232 1.9 ROW 415 458 (9.4) 2,081 1,940 7.3 Total 28,163 19,986 40.9 106,805 81,162 31.6

*China retail sales

