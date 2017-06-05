Cadillac global sales rise 33.8 percent in May

Cadillac globally sold 29,738 units in May 2017, an increase of 33.8 percent – driven by strong year-over-year growth in all markets. May marked the 12thconsecutive month of double-digit growth for Cadillac, and continued execution of the brand’s globalization strategy.

Cadillac sales have increased 32 percent globally year to date. In the midsize luxury crossover category – the industry’s strongest segment – the sustained popularity of the acclaimed XT5 has resulted in a 43.6 percent sales increase so far in 2017. The new luxury crossover was the brand’s best seller worldwide in May, totaling 11,735 units. In addition, sales of Cadillac’s ATS sport sedan and coupe models grew 45.2 percent for the month, while the XTS luxury sedan rose 20.7 percent.

Despite continued contraction in the US market for luxury sedans, which represent the mainstay of the Cadillac product portfolio at present, Cadillac achieved strong growth in the U.S. in May, with sales increasing 9.2 percent. This was achieved due to the strong demand for the XT5 and iconic Escalade models. The average transaction price for a new Cadillac in the U.S. in May continues to remain above $54,000, the second highest amongst major luxury automotive brands.

In Asia, the brand grew over 65 percent, thanks to a robust performance in China, South Korea and Japan.

“Cadillac has earned double-digit monthly gains in global sales growth for an entire year,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Not only have we increased sales volume with the success of vehicles such as the XT5 luxury crossover, but we also continue to see consumers selecting a richer mix of models, keeping Cadillac’s average transaction prices amongst the highest for a mainstream luxury brand.”

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-May 16-May % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 13,211 12,099 9.2 59,493 58,968 0.9 China* 14,154 8,568 65.2 67,471 36,266 86 ROW 2,373 1,565 51.62 9,446 8,154 15.84 Total 29,738 22,234 33.8 136,525 103,396 32

