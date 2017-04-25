BYD rolls out largest fleet of electric taxis in Ecuador

A fleet of 30 pure electric e5 taxis by renewable energy technology company BYD have debuted in Loja, Ecuador as the country’s largest. The project was initiated by the local community and backed by the Ecuadorian government with a tax free incentive.

Officials from the Loja government were among those present at the ceremony in an old cultural city that has historically been the first in the country to try new technology – electricity in the early 20th century, recycling in the 1990s and the harnessing of wind energy a few years ago.

BYD’s e5 cars were first used in the country last October when it hosted Habitat III, a United Nations conference on Housing and Urban Sustainable Development. The cars were the official vehicles for the event.

“The strong support from the government and the development bank Corporación Financiera Nacional shows united effort to create a sustainable living environment,” said Jorge Burbano, Business Manager of BYD E-Motors Ecuador. “We are impressed by their conviction and perseverance to make EcoTaxis a reality.”

Introducing electric taxis into Loja’s public transport system is just one of many steps Ecuador is taking to mitigate climate change. It – along with every Latin American country – is one of the signatories to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. At 43.6 percent renewable energy also plays a growing role in Ecuador’s energy mix.

The Mayor of Loja, Bolivar Castillo, expressed his gratitude to the locals who first approached City Hall with a business case for the EcoTaxi. “This demonstrates that the people of Loja are not afraid to try new things. Cities like ours will pave the way for others to follow.”

The Shenzhen-based BYD is gaining momentum in its international expansion, as it seeks to introduce quality “Made-in-China” new energy products to the world. BYD is currently present in more than 200 cities globally.

