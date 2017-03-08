Bus #1000 delivered to Golden Arrow Bus Services by MAN Truck & Bus

The MAN Bus #1000 handed over represents a culmination of 15 years of unique co-operation between customer and supplier that has successfully ensured a partnership that will endure for a very long time. “In 2001 we sold our first bus, a MAN Lion’s Explorer, to Golden Arrow Bus Services. This was the start of a collaborative partnership. A partnership that has led us to this event, 15 years later, where we are proud to deliver bus number 1000 to the team at Golden Arrow Bus Services”, highlighted Markus Geyer, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus South Africa. “We have a dedicated team that interacts with the engineers at GABS on a regular basis, ensuring they get the bus they need”, he said, adding as an example of the fruits of combined inputs, “I do not know of many international bus companies who have USB chargers or free on-board Wi-Fi for their passengers in their buses. This is just another way South Africa, Golden Arrow Bus Services and MAN is leading the way.”

The MAN Lion’s Explorer on the MAN HB 2 chassis is designed to stand up well to the challenging topography of the routes. The D 20 engine with 350 hp (257 kW) will provide the required drive. The bus built-up at the MAN plant in Olifantsfontein seats 65. As MAN is investing in South Africa and its people, over 80% local content is used in the manufacturing of its buses, creating local employment, and upskilling workers.

On occasion of the handover Provincial Minister of Transport, Donald Grant, praised the management and staff of MAN and GABS for keeping Cape Town moving over all these years – with a safety record that is really impressive. Referring to an Independent Customer Survey Report he said, “The vast majority of the customers of GABS are really complimentary about the service. Most of these passengers earn less than R3500 a month which makes the company vital to the transport needs of the poor.” He wished the new MAN Bus #1000 a smooth and safe service for many years to come.

