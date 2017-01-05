Bridgestone worldwide Olympic partnership officially goes global

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced the expansion of the company’s Olympic Partnership activation rights effective January 1, 2017. A proud supporter of the Olympic Movement, the world’s largest tire and rubber company is now able to activate its Partnership globally through 2024 in association with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games 2024.

The expansion of marketing rights for Bridgestone follows its successful activation of initial rights granted in Brazil, Japan, South Korea and the United States in association with the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Bridgestone efforts in those four countries propelled brand awareness and engagement among hundreds of millions of people.

“While we’re proud of our initial successes, in reality we have only just begun to leverage this universal platform to engage our worldwide teammates and expand Bridgestone brand awareness in key markets around the globe,” said Masaaki Tsuya, CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. “As a global company with founding roots and headquarters in Japan, there is an enormous opportunity with the next three Olympic Games being hosted in Asia. We look forward to reaching new winter sports fans worldwide, as well as continuing to explore new ways in which we can support the staging of the Games and its athletes – which is paramount to our partnership.”

Bridgestone has more than 65,000 teammates and 104 locations in Asia Pacific overseeing operations and supplying products throughout the region. Headquartered in Tokyo, Bridgestone Corporation has more than 144,000 employees globally working to supply a wide range of innovative, high-performing tire and diversified products to more than 150 nations and territories around the world.

Bridgestone proudly announced its Worldwide Olympic Partnership on June 13, 2014, making a long-term commitment to the Olympic Movement with the purpose of showcasing its support for individuals and efforts to empower people to chase their dreams. The agreement includes product marketing rights for the full range of tires manufactured by the company, as well as self-propelled bicycles and a variety of diversified products such as seismic isolators.

“As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, Bridgestone already has demonstrated its support for the Olympic Movement and the Olympic values,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “We are excited to be partnering with Bridgestone on a global basis, and look forward to continue working closely with them to bring the Olympic spirit to life for athletes, fans and communities around the world through to 2024.”

In addition to the company’s support of the Olympic Movement as a Worldwide TOP Partner, Bridgestone Corporation is a Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold Partner and will support the Japanese Paralympic Team through 2020; Bridgestone Americas is partnering with U.S. Paralympics through 2024. Bridgestone Corporation also became the first Founding Partner of the Olympic Channel in August 2016, signing a four-year agreement to support the ground-breaking digital platform in its mission to celebrate the Olympic Movement and the world’s greatest athletes every day of the year.

For more information, visit Bridgestone.com/olympics.

