Bridgestone tyres equip first premium mid-size SUV from Alfa Romeo

Bridgestone has been selected by Alfa Romeo to be a tyre supplier for its first premium mid-size SUV. Engineered with Run-Flat Technology and designed with all season capability, the Dueler H/P Sport tyre from Bridgestone will equip the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

“Bridgestone is honoured to supply tyres for the much anticipated Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV,“ said Christophe de Valroger, Vice President Original Equipment, Bridgestone Europe. “The Dueler H/P Sport tyre is engineered to enhance cornering and handling, while also delivering year-round performance including traction in light snow.”

The Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport tyre is engineered for drivers of high-performance SUVs who want all season capability. The tyre’s symmetric layout and stiff shoulder blocks deliver steering responsiveness. The tyre features central rib high angle lugs and lateral shoulder grooves to enhance wet traction and full-depth sipes to promote all-season performance across the life of the tyre. The added reassurance of Bridgestone Run-Flat Technology will allow the driver to maintain vehicle control after a puncture, to continue driving for up to 80kms at 80km/h and stop safely.

The Dueler H/P Sport tyres have been developed by Bridgestone’s Technical Centre Europe (TCE) in Rome. TCE plays a leading role in materials research, tyre design, the prototype development and manufacture, and all forms of testing.

The Bridgestone fitment on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio continues a longstanding relationship with the brand, which began around 25 years ago with Bridgestone tyres specified on the Alfa Romeo 155 and continued with the 147, 156, 159 models. More recently Bridgestone supplied the Alfa Romeo Giulia with ultra-high performance Potenza S001 sport tyres and all season Turanza EL450 tyres featuring Run-Flat Technology.

Bridgestone supplies the 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio with its Dueler H/P Sport tyres, offered in size 235/60R18 103V for the Asian Pacific and North American markets.

