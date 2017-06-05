Bridgestone supplies ECOPIA tires with ologic technology for 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

Bridgestone today announced the company will supply tires named “ECOPIA with ologic” to solar car teams participating in the 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge listed in the table below. Bridgestone has supported the World Solar Challenge since 2013, supplying tires for the leading event and also serving as its title sponsor.

Bridgestone supplies tires to the teams below as of June 5, 2017.

Team Name Entrant Name Country Adelaide University Solar Racing Team Adelaide University Australia Apollo Solar Car Team National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences & St.John’s University Taiwan Blue Sky Solar Racing University of Toronto Canada Goko High School Goko High School Japan Istanbul Technical University Solar Car Team (ITU SCT) Istanbul Technical University Turkey Kogakuin University Solar Team Kogakuin University Japan NITech Solar Racing Nagoya Institute of Technology Japan Tokai University Tokai University Japan University of Minnesota Solar Vehicle Project University of Minnesota United States UNSW Solar Racing Team -SUNSWIFT UNSW Engineering Australia Western Sydney University Solar Car Project Western Sydney University Australia

“Ecopia with ologic” is a highly fuel-efficient tire for solar cars designed with Bridgestone’s energy efficient tire technology, “ologic.” The large diameter of the tire reduces tire deformation and rolling resistance and aero-dynamic resistance is reduced due to its narrow tread width, which improves fuel efficiency of vehicles.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.