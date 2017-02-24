Bridgestone succeeds in creating synthetic isoprene rubber through precise molecular structure control – development of next-generation rubber with performance surpassing that of natural rubber

Bridgestone Corporation announced that it has succeeded in creating synthetic isoprene rubber (IR) through precise molecular structure control utilizing a new polymerization catalyst*1 developed proprietarily by the Company. The newly synthesized IR has the potential to contribute to the development of next-generation rubber with performance surpassing that of natural rubber. Moreover, the IR can be created using isoprene derived from renewable biomass and is therefore anticipated to be a sustainable material.*2Going forward, we will evaluate the necessary conditions for the process of bringing this IR to practical application and determine how to secure a stable supply of isoprene with the aim of realizing practical application in the 2020s.

Natural rubber is an organic resource produced by the Para rubber tree. This resource is an important raw material to tire production due to its superior durability and wear resistance in comparison to synthetic rubber as well as its strong adhesiveness with reinforcement materials. As tire demand increases on a global scale, the amount of natural rubber consumed is projected to grow. Bridgestone has been advancing various research and development projects related to the Para rubber tree with the aim of securing a stable supply of natural rubber. At the same time, we are researching means of creating synthetic rubber with performance surpassing that of natural rubber.

Characteristics

By utilizing a new, proprietarily developed polymerization catalyst, we succeeded in synthesizing IR with exceptionally high molecular microstructure regularity*3 similar to the levels seen in natural rubber (cis selectivity: 99.0-99.9%). The IR also displays narrower polydispersity*4 than natural rubber or conventional IR (see Table 1).

Table 1. Characteristics of newly synthesized IR

Conventional IR

(Synthetic rubber) New IR

(Synthetic rubber) Natural rubber Molecular structure Configurational unit Isoprene Cis selectivity 94.0-98.5% 99.0-99.9% Nearly 100% Polydispersity Broad Narrow Broad

Performance evaluations of the tire compound using the newly synthesized IR have indicated that it surpasses tire compounds using natural rubber in terms of strength performance and fuel-efficiency.

The Bridgestone Group has defined the goal of working toward making 100% of the raw materials used in its tires sustainable materials by 2050. To accomplish this goal, we are advancing research and development activities on various raw materials, including natural rubber and polyisoprene.

New Gadolinium Catalyst

IR is usually manufactured using lithium (Li), titanium (Ti), or neodymium (Nd) catalysts. The gadolinium (Gd) catalyst Bridgestone developed is thus a completely new innovation. While it has been known that Gd catalysts have the potential to enable precise control of the molecular structure of IR, it was previously necessary for these catalysts to be used at temperatures below 0°C, which resulted in low activity and made manufacturing processes unfeasible. Bridgestone’s newly developed Gd catalyst, however, features a structure designed to enable it to be utilized to control IR molecular structure at temperatures above 40°C, the range commonly used in manufacturing processes. Moreover, the new Gd catalyst demonstrates activity of 1,800 cycle min-1, roughly 600 times higher than the activity of conventional Gd catalysts, making its use all the more practical.



