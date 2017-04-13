Bridgestone showcases premium tire technology at Auto Shanghai

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the company will showcase its innovative products and technologies at Auto Shanghai 2017 in Shanghai, China, from April 19 to 28, 2017.*1

Overview of Exhibition

Innovation Zone

In the innovation zone, the company will introduce Bridgestone Group’s technologies that provide extended mobility and help contribute to a more sustainable society. Tires on display in the innovation zone will include:

The Bridgestone POTENZA S001 tire and the Bridgestone DRIVEGUARD tire, Both of these tires feature Bridgestone’s best-in-class run-flat technology. Bridgestone run-flat tires enable vehicles to continue driving for up to 80 kilometers at 80 km/h even after a puncture.*2

The “Air Free Concept”*3 tire, which features technology that utilizes a unique structure of spokes to eliminate the need for tires to be inflated with air.

ECOPIA with ologic tire, which delivers superior fuel efficiency with an unprecedented narrow width and large diameter.

The Solar car by Kogakuin University that is equipped with ECOPIA with ologic tires and showed great performance in the 2015 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

Premium Zone

In the premium zone, the company will introduce Bridgestone Group’s premium brand products that support enjoyable driving and a comfortable ride including:

POTENZA and TURANZA tires

BMW i8 that uses POTENZA S001 tires as standard equipment

In addition, Bridgestone also will hold demonstrations of tire inspection techniques, such as air pressure management, that contribute to safer and more eco-friendly driving.

Guided by a mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality” and embracing our responsibility to future generations as a global leader in our industries, the Bridgestone Group employs innovation and technology to improve the way people move, live, work, and play.

*1. Media days: Apr. 19 and 20, Trade days: Apr. 21 and 22, and the event will be open to the public from Apr. 23 to 28.

*2. Run-flat technology tires can continue to drive for up to 80 kilometers at 80 km/h even after a loss of inflation pressure under the conditions described in ISO standards or specific vehicle tests.

*3. For more details on the “Air Free Concept,” please refer to the following news release.

http://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2013112101.html

Related link:

The 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.