Bridgestone: Senior management changes

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Executive Officers and Corporate Officers. 1. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Executive Officers (Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Shuichi ISHIBASHI Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Chief Quality Management Officer Responsible for Quality Management and CSR; Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy; Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products; Concurrently Executive Chairman, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company; Concurrently Executive Chairman, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company; Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business; Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company; Concurrently responsible for Diversified Products Business; Concurrently CEO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Chief Quality Management Officer Responsible for Quality Management and CSR; Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy; Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products; Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business

* New Position is changed from that announced on February 17, 2017.

2. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers (Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Motoi MOCHIZUKI Vice President and Senior Officer Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products Vice President and Senior Officer Responsible for Diversified Products Business Masahiro HIGASHI Vice President and Senior Officer Diversified Products Business Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer, Diversified Products; Concurrently COO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company; Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division Vice President and Officer Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer; Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.