Bridgestone: Senior Management Changes

February 17, 2017

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Members of the Board of Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Officers.

1. Changing Position and Responsibility of Corporate Officer
(Effective March 10, 2017)

Name Former
Ryutaro
ISHII		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development;
Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development

 

2. New Member of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Narumi
ZAITSU		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee		 Executive Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Administration

 

3. Re-elected Members of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Masaaki
TSUYA		 Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC		 Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI		 Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC		 Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
Kenichi
TOGAMI		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
Sakie
TACHIBANA
FUKUSHIMA		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
Scott
Trevor
DAVIS		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
Yuri
OKINA		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
Kenichi
MASUDA		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
Kenzo
YAMAMOTO		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
Keikou
TERUI		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
Seiichi
SASA		 Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee		 Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee

*Candidates for outside directors as set forth in Article 2(xv) of the Companies Act.

4. Resigning Member of the Board of Directors
(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Mikio
MASUNAGA		 Advisor Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee

 

5. Re-elected Members of the Executive Officers
(To be assumed after approval at the Board Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Masaaki
TSUYA		 Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC		 Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI		 Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC		 Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
Shuichi
ISHIBASHI		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer;
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently Executive Chairman, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently Executive Chairman, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business;
Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business
Akihiro
ETO		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Planning;
Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;
Chief Financial Officer
Finance		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Planning;
Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;
Chief Financial Officer
Finance
Asahiko
NISHIYAMA		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Vice Chairman, BIOC
Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Vice Chairman, BIOC
Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
Eduardo
MINARDI		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.		 Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
Minoru
SHIMIZU		 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Business;
Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.		 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Business;
Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.
Franco
ANNUNZIATO		 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.		 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

 

6. Resigning Member of the Executive Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Takashi
TOMOMOTO		 Senior Vice President
Chief Marketing Officer
Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy		 Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Marketing Officer
Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy

 

7. New Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Tsuyoshi
YOSHIMI		 Vice President and Officer
Auditing		 Director, Finance Division
Teruo
KUNITAKE		 Vice President and Officer
Tire Production System Development;
Concurrently Director, Material Production System Development		 Director, Material Production System Development Division, Advanced Tire Production System Development Division
Tomohiro
KUSANO		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Development and Production Technology;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ		 Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ

 

8. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Motoi
MOCHIZUKI		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business;
Concurrently CEO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business
Hidekazu
KIMIZU		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Corporate Management;
Concurrently Chief Compliance Officer, Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property;
Concurrently Corporate Management		 Vice President and Officer
Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer,
Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property and General Affairs
Corporate Management
Public Relations and External Relations;
Concurrently Director, Office of Corporate Management
Yukihiko
HOSO		 Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology;
Production Technology Innovation		 Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production
Masayuki
ISHII		 Vice President and Officer
Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer, Human Resources and General Affairs
Chief Information Officer
IT & Network		 Vice President and Officer
Corporate Planning
Chief Human Rights Officer and Human Resources
Chief Information Officer
IT & Network
Koki
TAKAHASHI		 Vice President and Officer
Marketing Solution Support;
Concurrently Director, Marketing Support Division		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
Mahito
FUJI		 Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production		 Vice President and Officer
Production Technology Innovation
Koji
KAJIWARA		 Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd.		 Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Concurrently Chairman and President of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
Masahito
TSUJI		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division		 Vice President and Officer
Auditing
Masahiro
HIGASHI		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer, Diversified Products;
Concurrently COO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division
Atsushi
OGISHIMA		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Production		 Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Production and Production Technology

 

9. Resigning Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former
Ryutaro
ISHII		 Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development;
Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
Kunitoshi
TAKEDA		 Advisor Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Administration
