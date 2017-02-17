Bridgestone: Senior Management Changes

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Members of the Board of Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Officers.
1. Changing Position and Responsibility of Corporate Officer
(Effective March 10, 2017)
|Name
|Former
|Ryutaro
ISHII
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development;
Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development
2. New Member of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Narumi
ZAITSU
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Executive Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Administration
3. Re-elected Members of the Board of Directors
(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Masaaki
TSUYA
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
|Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
|Kenichi
TOGAMI
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Sakie
TACHIBANA
FUKUSHIMA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Scott
Trevor
DAVIS
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Yuri
OKINA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Kenichi
MASUDA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Kenzo
YAMAMOTO
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
|Keikou
TERUI
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee
|Seiichi
SASA
|Member of the Board*
Member of the Audit Committee
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
*Candidates for outside directors as set forth in Article 2(xv) of the Companies Act.
4. Resigning Member of the Board of Directors
(Effective March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Mikio
MASUNAGA
|Advisor
|Member of the Board
Member of the Audit Committee
5. Re-elected Members of the Executive Officers
(To be assumed after approval at the Board Meeting on March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Masaaki
TSUYA
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
|Member of the Board
CEO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chairman of the Board;
Concurrently Chairman, BIOC
|Kazuhisa
NISHIGAI
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
|Member of the Board
COO and Representative Executive Officer;
Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,
Responsible for Technology;
Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC
|Shuichi
ISHIBASHI
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer;
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently Executive Chairman, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently Executive Chairman, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business;
Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Quality Management Officer
Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;
Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;
Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business
|Akihiro
ETO
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Planning;
Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;
Chief Financial Officer
Finance
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Planning;
Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;
Chief Financial Officer
Finance
|Asahiko
NISHIYAMA
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Vice Chairman, BIOC
Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Vice Chairman, BIOC
Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Eduardo
MINARDI
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
|Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;
Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.
|Minoru
SHIMIZU
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Business;
Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Japan Tire Business;
Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd.
|Franco
ANNUNZIATO
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation
Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
6. Resigning Member of the Executive Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Takashi
TOMOMOTO
|Senior Vice President
Chief Marketing Officer
Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy
|Senior Vice President and Executive Officer
Chief Marketing Officer
Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy
7. New Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Tsuyoshi
YOSHIMI
|Vice President and Officer
Auditing
|Director, Finance Division
|Teruo
KUNITAKE
|Vice President and Officer
Tire Production System Development;
Concurrently Director, Material Production System Development
|Director, Material Production System Development Division, Advanced Tire Production System Development Division
|Tomohiro
KUSANO
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Development and Production Technology;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ
|Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ
8. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Motoi
MOCHIZUKI
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business;
Concurrently CEO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Diversified Products Business
|Hidekazu
KIMIZU
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Corporate Management;
Concurrently Chief Compliance Officer, Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property;
Concurrently Corporate Management
|Vice President and Officer
Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer,
Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property and General Affairs
Corporate Management
Public Relations and External Relations;
Concurrently Director, Office of Corporate Management
|Yukihiko
HOSO
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology;
Production Technology Innovation
|Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production
|Masayuki
ISHII
|Vice President and Officer
Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer, Human Resources and General Affairs
Chief Information Officer
IT & Network
|Vice President and Officer
Corporate Planning
Chief Human Rights Officer and Human Resources
Chief Information Officer
IT & Network
|Koki
TAKAHASHI
|Vice President and Officer
Marketing Solution Support;
Concurrently Director, Marketing Support Division
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
|Mahito
FUJI
|Vice President and Officer
Japan Tire Production
|Vice President and Officer
Production Technology Innovation
|Koji
KAJIWARA
|Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|Vice President and Officer
Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Concurrently Chairman and President of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
|Masahito
TSUJI
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Reorganization;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division
|Vice President and Officer
Auditing
|Masahiro
HIGASHI
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer, Diversified Products;
Concurrently COO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer;
Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division
|Atsushi
OGISHIMA
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Production
|Vice President and Officer
Diversified Products Production and Production Technology
9. Resigning Members of Corporate Officers
(Effective March 24, 2017)
|Name
|New
|Former
|Ryutaro
ISHII
|Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Vice President and Senior Officer
Responsible for Production Technology
Concurrently Tire Production System Development;
Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd.
|Kunitoshi
TAKEDA
|Advisor
|Vice President and Officer
Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Administration