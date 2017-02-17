Bridgestone: Senior Management Changes

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the following changes in Members of the Board of Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Officers.

1. Changing Position and Responsibility of Corporate Officer

(Effective March 10, 2017)

Name Former Ryutaro

ISHII Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Production Technology

Concurrently Tire Production System Development;

Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Production Technology

Concurrently Tire Production System Development

2. New Member of the Board of Directors

(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Narumi

ZAITSU Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Executive Vice President and Officer

Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Corporate Administration

3. Re-elected Members of the Board of Directors

(To be assumed after approval at the Company’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Masaaki

TSUYA Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chairman of the Board;

Concurrently Chairman, BIOC Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chairman of the Board;

Concurrently Chairman, BIOC Kazuhisa

NISHIGAI Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,

Responsible for Technology;

Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,

Responsible for Technology;

Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC Kenichi

TOGAMI Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Sakie

TACHIBANA

FUKUSHIMA Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Scott

Trevor

DAVIS Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Yuri

OKINA Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Kenichi

MASUDA Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Kenzo

YAMAMOTO Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee Keikou

TERUI Member of the Board*

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee Seiichi

SASA Member of the Board*

Member of the Audit Committee Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee

*Candidates for outside directors as set forth in Article 2(xv) of the Companies Act.

4. Resigning Member of the Board of Directors

(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Mikio

MASUNAGA Advisor Member of the Board

Member of the Audit Committee

5. Re-elected Members of the Executive Officers

(To be assumed after approval at the Board Meeting on March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Masaaki

TSUYA Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chairman of the Board;

Concurrently Chairman, BIOC Member of the Board

CEO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chairman of the Board;

Concurrently Chairman, BIOC Kazuhisa

NISHIGAI Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,

Responsible for Technology;

Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC Member of the Board

COO and Representative Executive Officer;

Concurrently Chief Technology Officer,

Responsible for Technology;

Concurrently Vice Chairman, BIOC Shuichi

ISHIBASHI Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Chief Quality Management Officer;

Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;

Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;

Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;

Concurrently Executive Chairman, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company;

Concurrently Executive Chairman, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;

Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business;

Concurrently CEO, Global Mining and Agricultural Solution in-house Company Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Chief Quality Management Officer

Responsible for Quality Management and CSR;

Concurrently responsible for Global Original Equipment and Global Business Strategy;

Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business and Diversified Products;

Concurrently responsible for Global Solution Business Akihiro

ETO Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Corporate Planning;

Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;

Chief Financial Officer

Finance Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Corporate Planning;

Concurrently responsible for Corporate Administration;

Chief Financial Officer

Finance Asahiko

NISHIYAMA Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Vice Chairman, BIOC

Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Vice Chairman, BIOC

Responsible for Diversified Products, Sports and Cycle Business;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd.;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Eduardo

MINARDI Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;

Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Executive Chairman of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA;

Chairman of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Minoru

SHIMIZU Senior Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Japan Tire Business;

Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd. Senior Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Japan Tire Business;

Concurrently responsible for Replacement Tire Sales;

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone Tire Japan Co., Ltd. Franco

ANNUNZIATO Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of Bridgestone Corporation

Executive Chairman and CEO of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

6. Resigning Member of the Executive Officers

(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Takashi

TOMOMOTO Senior Vice President

Chief Marketing Officer

Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy Senior Vice President and Executive Officer

Chief Marketing Officer

Responsible for Marketing Solution Strategy

7. New Members of Corporate Officers

(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Tsuyoshi

YOSHIMI Vice President and Officer

Auditing Director, Finance Division Teruo

KUNITAKE Vice President and Officer

Tire Production System Development;

Concurrently Director, Material Production System Development Director, Material Production System Development Division, Advanced Tire Production System Development Division Tomohiro

KUSANO Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Development and Production Technology;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ Director, Diversified Products Development Division Ⅰ

8. Changing Positions and Responsibilities of Corporate Officers

(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Motoi

MOCHIZUKI Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Diversified Products Business;

Concurrently CEO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Diversified Products Business Hidekazu

KIMIZU Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Corporate Management;

Concurrently Chief Compliance Officer, Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property;

Concurrently Corporate Management Vice President and Officer

Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer,

Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property and General Affairs

Corporate Management

Public Relations and External Relations;

Concurrently Director, Office of Corporate Management Yukihiko

HOSO Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Production Technology;

Production Technology Innovation Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire Production Masayuki

ISHII Vice President and Officer

Chief Risk Officer, Chief Human Rights Officer, Human Resources and General Affairs

Chief Information Officer

IT & Network Vice President and Officer

Corporate Planning

Chief Human Rights Officer and Human Resources

Chief Information Officer

IT & Network Koki

TAKAHASHI Vice President and Officer

Marketing Solution Support;

Concurrently Director, Marketing Support Division Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Business Reorganization;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division Mahito

FUJI Vice President and Officer

Japan Tire Production Vice President and Officer

Production Technology Innovation Koji

KAJIWARA Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Concurrently Chairman of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Vice President and Officer

Seconded to Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Deputy Chairman of Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Concurrently Chairman and President of Bridgestone (China) Investment Co., Ltd. Masahito

TSUJI Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Business Reorganization;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Business Reorganization Division Vice President and Officer

Auditing Masahiro

HIGASHI Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer, Diversified Products;

Concurrently COO, Diversified Products Solution in-house Company;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Business Strategy, Administration and Chief Quality Officer;

Concurrently Director, Diversified Products Administration Division Atsushi

OGISHIMA Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Production Vice President and Officer

Diversified Products Production and Production Technology

9. Resigning Members of Corporate Officers

(Effective March 24, 2017)

Name New Former Ryutaro

ISHII Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Vice President and Senior Officer

Responsible for Production Technology

Concurrently Tire Production System Development;

Member of the Board, Senior Vice President of Bridgestone Cycle Co., Ltd. Kunitoshi

TAKEDA Advisor Vice President and Officer

Assistant to Executive Vice President and Executive Officer

Responsible for Corporate Administration

