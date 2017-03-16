Bridgestone receives Toyota Global Contribution Award

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) presented Bridgestone with its Global Contribution Award at the annual Toyota Global Suppliers Convention. The Global Contribution Award is the most prestigious award presented to suppliers by Toyota as it recognizes the supplier that earned the highest combined evaluation from Toyota’s various manufacturing facilities around the world. In addition, Bridgestone received the “Superior” Value Improvement Award in recognition of the company’s commitment to maximizing efficiencies and meeting customer needs in this important area.

This award is a testament to the global contributions Bridgestone has made to Toyota’s efforts to “making ever-better cars” based on its Global Vision. Through coordination, flexibility and integration across the Group’s manufacturing and R&D facilities in 26 countries and its worldwide sales network, Bridgestone made such contributions to Toyota by pursuing continuous improvement (Kaizen) in terms of development, supply and costs.

The Bridgestone Group supplies tires and automobile components to Toyota around the world. Going forward, Bridgestone will continue to contribute to mobility by providing a steady supply of innovative tire and automotive products.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.