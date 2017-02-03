Bridgestone receives RobecoSAM’s Silver Class Sustainability Award 2017

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it has received a Silver Class Sustainability Award 2017 from RobecoSAM. This is the first time Bridgestone has received this honor.

This sustainability award is presented annually by RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainability investing*. RobecoSAM rates major global companies based on their sustainability in terms of economic, environmental and social dimensions, with highly rated companies being awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold class distinctions. More than 2,400 companies from 60 industries were assessed as part of the 2017 awards process.

Bridgestone received a high score in the environmental dimension, which reflected its maximum scores in two assessment criteria-climate strategy and environmental reporting, in the Auto Components industry sector category. The Company also earned high scores for its innovation management in the economic category. These strong scores led to its inclusion in the Silver Class.

Founded on its mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality,” the Bridgestone Group recognizes there is important business value in contributing to the development of society. As a global leader in the tire and rubber industries, Bridgestone aims for sustainable growth as a company that contributes to the creation of a sustainable society, while embracing our responsibility to future generations.

In 2016, Bridgestone was also included for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), a sustainability index compiled collaboratively by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

* Sustainability investing Sustainability investing is a form of investment entailing judgments based on evaluations of a company’s environmental, social and other sustainability initiatives in addition to conventional investment standards based on financial evaluations.

