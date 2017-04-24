Bridgestone introduces next-generation “BASys TM” as a digital solution for retreading business

Bridgestone Corporation today announced the expansion of its global deployment of BASysTM. Following its successful implementation in Europe last year, BASys is now being implemented in other regions, starting with Latin America from April 2017.

BASysTM is a collection of digital applications designed to track tires throughout every steps of the retreading process: from the point of collection at the customer’s yard, all the way through manufacturing at the retread shop and final delivery.

The real-time monitoring of information at each step of the retreading process contributes to the overall improvement of production efficiency and quality. The accumulated data also allows customers to make more accurate and informed decision on their tire selection and usage. It contributes to safety operation and tire related cost reduction.

The combination of accumulated big data from BASys with other proprietary Bridgestone’s technologies will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver high quality products and services for the wider range of customers.

In January 2017, Bridgestone established a dedicated organization named “Digital Solution Center” tasked with accelerating the global development and deployment of digital solutions across the value chain. With BASys, Bridgestone continues its commitment towards information and communication technology providing its customers with new and innovative business models.

* Tires are retreaded by removing the worn tread (the part of the tire that touches the road) and then adding new tread rubber and vulcanizing it so that the tire can be reused. Compared to new tires, retread tires can make a major environmental contribution in three ways.

Retreading contributes to resource conservation. Compared to new tires, retread tires can reduce the consumption of raw materials such as natural rubber.

Compared to new tire production, the retread process significantly reduces CO2 emissions generated in production.

Retreading contributes to the reduction of the number of tires scrapped, thereby maximizing the total lifecycle of the tire.

