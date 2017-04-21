Bridgestone Corporation named 2016 General Motors Supplier of the Year winner

Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) and the full global family of companies, was named General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year during the 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony recently held in Orlando, Fla. This is the second consecutive year and 15th occasion that Bridgestone has received this award.

“I am proud of the effort and dedication that earned Bridgestone this honor for the 15th time,” said Mike Martini, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “This award is a testament to our product, engineering and manufacturing performance at Bridgestone, and belongs to the dedicated teammates across our global organization who bring value and innovation to partners like GM.”

Martini and Fred Cusimano, Bridgestone senior director for the Global GM account, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships and bringing new, customer-centric innovations to our suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognized this year have brought innovation and delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”

Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

