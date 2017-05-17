Bridgestone completes acquisition of Group Ayme

Bridgestone EMEA today completed the acquisition of Groupe Ayme. The French competition authorities gave clearance and authorised the transaction without any restrictions. As a result, the Bridgestone retail network of First Stop, Speedy and Côté Route now has more than 900 points of sale.

This acquisition supports Bridgestone’s retail vision to become the most trusted provider of tyre and automotive service in every business segment we serve. It allows Bridgestone to get closer to the market and gain a better understanding of end-users which is essential to continue building a leading position in the market.

Paolo Ferrari, CEO and President of Bridgestone EMEA said, “This acquisition is another great step forward to fuel Bridgestone’s growth in the region. From the first discussions with the Ayme Family it became clear that we share core values of customer service, the same focus on the end user, and that we benefit from the contribution of great professional teams. Over the years, Groupe Ayme has developed a very solid business, this is due to their outstanding competence in retail management and founded on their unique relationship with the end users through their outlets and affiliates. We will strongly support the implementation of Groupe Ayme’s strategic plan.”

Groupe Ayme Managing Directors, Jean-Luc Ayme and Mathieu Ayme noted that,“After more than 100 years in this sector, the time was right for our company to join the world’s largest tyre company. Bridgestone offered us the chance to be part of a successful group, further enhancing our financial strength, while allowing us to continue to develop the business that has been so successful.”

