BP Angola enhances support for Benguela agribusiness project

A delegation from BP Angola today visited the Greater Plutonio agribusiness project in Benguela province to reaffirm its commitment to the important economic development program for local stakeholders.

The third phase of the project, implemented by a local NGO ADRA, focuses on improving the productivity and commercialization capability of the cooperatives as well as enhancing its access to regional and national markets.

While meeting with the local farmers’ association, BP Angola’s deputy general manager, Helder Silva, handed-over a truck to assist them in the delivery of produce to distant markets.

“We are proud to be here today to witness the progress of this project and the significant impact it is making on the lives of the farmers and wider community,” said Helder Silva.

The farmers’ representative, Victorino Chico, thanked the Company on behalf of the farmers’ association. “We appreciate BP’s ongoing partnership and support. It is making a tremendous difference in how we operate, grow and sell our products country-wide.”

Since 2006, the project has helped to reduce poverty and assisted more than 8,000 farmers from 11 cooperatives (which include 114 farmers associations). It has allowed them to be better organised, gain access to credit and set-up community saving schemes.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.