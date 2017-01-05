Bose ‘Beyond Sound’ experience during CES 2017

This week, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Bose is unveiling automotive technology concepts that advance the evolution of transportation and personal mobility in an entirely new way. The “Beyond Sound” experience in Las Vegas goes beyond Bose audio innovations — and beyond what’s possible from unproven competitive technology. At its event, Bose will demonstrate a simulated autonomous vehicle equipped with Bose Ride suspension seating — its patented and aware-winning personal suspension technology that isolates passengers from road vibrations, shaking and unwanted motion.

Invited guests will be the first in the world to see and experience what future vehicle cabins could look and feel like, shifting from the limitations of familiar seating configurations and ride quality, to amazing mobile spaces where passengers can enjoy unprecedented levels of stability, luxury, comfort and productivity on the road.

For further information please visit the Bose Global Press Room: https://globalpressroom.bose.com/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.