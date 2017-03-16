Bosch announces AI self-driving computer with NVIDIA

Bosch, the world’s largest automotive supplier, today announced it is working with NVIDIA to develop artificial intelligence self-driving systems for mass market cars.

Bosch CEO Dr. Volkmar Denner unveiled the collaboration during his keynote address at Bosch Connected World, in Berlin, at Bosch Group’s annual Internet of Things conference.

NVIDIA and Bosch are developing an AI self-driving car computer built on NVIDIA’s deep learning software and hardware that enables vehicles to be trained on the complexities of driving, operated autonomously and updated over the air with new features and capabilities.

“Self-driving cars is a challenge that can finally be solved with recent breakthroughs in deep learning and artificial intelligence,” said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Using DRIVE PX AI car computer, Bosch will build automotive-grade systems for the mass production of autonomous cars. Together we will realize a future where autonomous vehicles make mobility safe and accessible to all.”

“Automated driving makes roads safer, and artificial intelligence is the key to making that happen,” said Denner. “We are making the car smart.”

The Bosch AI car computer system will be based on next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE PX technology with Xavier, the upcoming AI car superchip, the world’s first single-chip processor designed to achieve level-4 autonomous driving. The unprecedented level of performance of Xavier is necessary to handle the massive amount of computation required for the tasks self-driving vehicles must perform. These include running deep neural nets to sense surroundings, understanding the 3D environment, localizing themselves on an HD map, predicting the behavior and position of other objects, computing a safe path and car dynamics.

