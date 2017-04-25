Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles

Chevrolet reported today that 3,492 Bolt EV owners in the United States have driven a cumulative 4,570,300 miles as of April 2, 2017 since the vehicle went on sale in December 2016. These all-electric miles have resulted in more than 175,000 gallons of fuel saved based on the average EPA-estimated 26 mpg for 2017 vehicles in the U.S.

The Bolt EV offers an impressive EPA-estimated 238 miles of range; however, one Bolt EV owner set a new range record by traveling 310 miles on a single charge and on a continuous trip*. While this achievement is not typical of average Bolt EV range, some drivers are finding new roads and new range. The average Bolt EV owner drives approximately 53 miles per day, demonstrating the vehicle’s versatility as a daily driver and road trip-ready crossover.

“Our early Bolt EV customers are proving the crossover’s functionality, flexibility and long-range capabilities on a daily basis,” said Steve Majoros, director of marketing, Chevrolet cars and crossovers. “Chevrolet committed to delivering a game-changing vehicle and we’ve done just that. As we continue our national rollout of the Bolt EV, we’re making electric driving accessible to even more drivers.”

Factory deliveries of Bolt EV are currently available in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington and Virginia. The Bolt EV will be available nationwide by summer 2017.

*Your actual range may vary based on several factors including temperature, terrain and driving technique.

