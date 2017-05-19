Bolder 2018 Acura TLX arrives in showrooms next month with class-leading technology and enhanced style

The refreshed 2018 Acura TLX performance luxury sedan goes on sale June 1 with a more sporty and alluring look reflecting the brand’s new design direction, along with an all-new TLX A-Spec variant, and new premium features. The 2018 TLX offers AcuraWatch as standard equipment on all grades, leading all luxury midsize sedans in the application of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. The new 2018 TLX 2.4L starts with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $33,000 while the V6 equipped models start at $36,200. The TLX V6 A-Spec is offered for the first time starting at $42,800.

“We’re enhancing the already outstanding dynamic performance of the Acura TLX by carrying our Precision Crafted Performance direction through to the exterior design,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura. “The addition of the new A-Spec further advances the TLX to a more distinctive position in the segment and enhances its appeal to a more performance oriented buyer.”

The 2018 TLX is the first Acura to feature a redesigned dual-screen user interface (ODMD 2.0) with more intuitive menus and command structures complemented by a new 7-inch capacitive touchscreen (previously resistive type) with a 30-percent faster response time and Android Auto compatibility — putting some of your phone’s most useful Apps on the TLX’s display. The new TLX also supports Apple CarPlay, a seamless way to use your iPhone in the car to get directions optimized for traffic, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music.

The 2018 TLX is the first Acura sedan to take design cues from the Acura Precision Concept and boasts an alluring new style, highlighted by the Acura diamond pentagon grille and amplified by its more sharply sculpted hood and front fenders, paired with strong dynamic characteristics including more aggressive and sporty front and rear fascia and side sills. Acura’s signature 5-lamp Jewel Eye LED headlights and new alloy wheel designs complete the distinctive, athletic and aggressive character of the TLX.

New Features for TLX V6 Models

All TLX V6 models feature a new rear diffuser with exposed dual-exhaust outlets; while the Technology Package adds a chrome side sill garnish, leather seats with high-contrast stitching and piping, and a power-operated driver’s seat thigh extension.

The TLX V6 Advance Package gains new, premium features including trapezoidal LED fog lights, a Surround View camera system, built-in wireless charging pad, white LED ambient interior light piping (in 10 locations), a heated steering wheel and rear outboard seats, power-folding side mirrors, and a new body-colored decklid spoiler.

All-New TLX V6 A-Spec

Reflecting Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA, the all-new 2018 TLX V6 A-Spec amps up the sporty character of TLX and features exclusive design elements inside and out, along with key enhancements to chassis tuning and wheel/tire specification.

The TLX A-Spec’s unique styling begins in front with a matte-black diamond pentagon grille with dark chrome surround, an aggressive lower front fascia with broad center air opening flanked by round LED fog lights, and a dark appearance for the Jewel Eye LED headlights. A-Spec exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels finished in Shark Gray paint are shod with 245-series tires and combine with aggressively flared side sills for a more athletic and planted stance. The A-Spec exterior upgrades continue at the rear with a gloss-black decklid spoiler, “smoked” LED taillights, and an exclusive fascia featuring a lower diffuser accented by 4-inch round dual exhaust finishers. A matte-black side window surround and A-Spec badging on the front fenders and rear decklid completes the look.

Inside, the TLX A-Spec features more aggressively bolstered front seats with high-contrast stitching and piping; red LED ambient light piping; red driver’s meter highlights; black headliner and pillar treatment; brushed aluminum-look instrument panel garnish; and an exclusive, thick-rimmed steering wheel with A-Spec badging.

In addition to the improved lateral grip and responsiveness offered by Michelin Primacy 245/40R19 tires (225/50R18 on other V6 models), the TLX A-Spec benefits from a retuned electric power steering system and damper settings. A-Spec models equipped with SH-AWD also get a quicker steering ratio for increased response and a stiffer spring rate and rear stabilizer bar for improved body control.

The TLX A-Spec is available in five exterior colors, including a trim-exclusive Still Night Blue Pearl, and one of two unique interior color schemes, Black with Alcantara seat and door inserts or Full Red which features a bold red leather throughout. A-Spec models have the same feature set as the TLX V6 with Technology Package as well ventilated front seats, wireless charging pad and LED ambient light piping found in the Advance Package.

The 2018 Acura TLX continues to be offered with two advanced powertrains: a 2.4-liter, 206-horsepower i-VTEC inline-4 mated to an 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (8DCT) with torque converter; and a 3.5-liter, 290-horsepower i-VTEC V6 mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that has been retuned for a more refined feel.

TLX models with the 2.4-liter engine come equipped with Acura Precision All-Wheel Steer (P-AWS), with independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control to enhance overall handling precision, low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability.

TLX models with the 3.5-liter V6 are available in both two- and all-wheel drive configurations. Front-drive models feature P-AWS with independent left- and right-rear-wheel toe angle control that sharpens low- and high-speed maneuverability. All-wheel-drive models feature Acura Super-Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), the most sophisticated torque-vectoring system in the industry, enabling a precise, dynamic driving experience that is uniquely Acura.

TLX 2.4-liter models can be equipped with the Technology Package, while V6 models are available with the Technology, A-Spec or Advance Packages.

