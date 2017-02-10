Bob Leigh, Director of Market Development, RTI confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Bob Leigh, Director of Market Development, RTI has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Bob has been developing new markets and building technology companies for over 15 years, as an entrepreneur and technology leader. He spent a decade in systems integration designing, building, and writing software primarily for the automotive industry.

Currently, in his role at RTI, Bob is working with automotive and transportation industries to apply Industrial Internet of Things architectures to revolutionary new products, like autonomous cars. Automotive is one of the many industries being transformed by Industrial Internet of Things architectures and Bob is applying his entrepreneurial experience and RTI’s track record in safety-critical, complex systems to rapidly change what is possible in the world of autonomous vehicles.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

To register for this event, please go to http://autonomouscardetroit.com/#tile_tickets

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0) 2921 286 515

