BMW official partner of Art Basel in Basel 2017

From June 15 to 18, 2017, the Swiss edition of Art Basel offers again extensive insights into the work of over 4,000 artists, presented by 291 of the world’s leading galleries. As in previous years and as longstanding partner of the shows in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, BMW will once more offer its VIP shuttle service as well as its BMW Art & Design Talk.

On June 14, the BMW Art & Design Talk will be presented by two partners of Art Basel, BMW and Davidoff. The panel will feature Cao Fei, creator of the 18th BMW Art Car, Davidoff resident Yan Xing and Philip Tinari, Director of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, who will come together at UBS Forum to discuss the topic “Art & China: Is there an avantgarde?”

On the first preview day of the show, Dr Nicolas Peter, board member of BMW AG will host an exclusive reception at UBS Forum in presence of Marc Spiegler, Global Director of Art Basel. While at the time of this year’s Art Basel the 18th BMW Art Car will still be on its display in China following its world premiere in Beijing at the end of May, an app developed by Cao Fei and the engineers of BMW will be presented at the reception. Guests will thus be able to experience Cao Fei’s installation via an augmented reality projection integrated in the app.

As long-term partner, BMW has supported the global fairs of Art Basel in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong for many years. The BMW Art Journey is a global collaboration between Art Basel and BMW, created to enable emerging artists to undertake a creative research journey to a destination of their choice and to develop and realize new ideas and projects. This unique award is open to all artists exhibiting in the Discoveries and Positions sectors in the Hong Kong and Miami Beach shows of Art Basel, respectively. Two judging panels comprised of internationally renowned experts meet first to select a shortlist of three artists from the sector, who are then invited to submit proposals for a journey aimed to further develop their ideas and artistic work. The jury reconvenes to choose a winner from the three proposals. For further information on the BMW Art Journey, please visit: www.bmw-art-journey.com

In addition to Art Basel in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, BMW supports renowned art fairs and art initiatives including TEFAF, Gallery Weekend and Kochi Muziris Biennale. BMW further cooperates on a long-term basis with cultural institutions and creative minds the world over to promote formats such as BMW Tate Live or Preis der Nationalgalerie.

