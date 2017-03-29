BMW Group Plant Chennai scores a decade of “Sheer Driving Pleasure” in India

Today, BMW Group Plant Chennai celebrated 10 years of production excellence in India.

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007. Since then, the BMW Group has strengthened its commitment to the Indian market and has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models. Up to eight car models can be locally produced on two assembly lines at BMW Group Plant Chennai. Presently, the BMW 1 Series, the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5 are locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. Till date over 57,000 cars have been locally assembled.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for all of us at BMW Group to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BMW Group Plant Chennai. The sheer driving pleasure of our customers has been shaped with the fascinating portfolio of products built at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, which has laid the foundation for BMW Group’s success story in India. The precision in quality achievements perfectly complement the advanced technology in the cars and the multiple facets of the luxury brand. In the years to come, BMW Group Plant Chennai will play a crucial role in fostering BMW Groups ambitions in India.”

Celebrating the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the BMW Group has further strengthened its commitment to the Indian market by increasing the level of localisation at BMW Group Plant Chennai to over 50 percent.

Dr. Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said, “BMW Group Plant Chennai is proud to complete a decade of production excellence in India. I congratulate the team for producing cars with more than 50 percent localisation content and achieving the high international quality standards as any of the BMW Group production facilities globally. Highly qualified employees, remarkably refined systems and the most modern technology ensure that our production quality creates new benchmark in manufacturing of luxury cars in India.”

Located in Mahindra World City, about 40 Kilometer northwest of Chennai, BMW Group Plant Chennai hosts state-of-the-art systems engineering, more than 500 highly qualified employees and sophisticated manufacturing processes which are the prerequisites for the production of premium cars in keeping with supreme quality standards.

