BMW Group model plans and production outlook to 2021 – A new Automotive World report

BMW reported group-wides sales in 2016 of 2.37 million units, a company record for the sixth successive year. This latest Automotive World report examines the outlook for the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce marques in the period to 2021, a period in which the company will expand primarily by widening its product range and building out capacity in emerging markets.

The report’s author, Jonathan Storey commented: “Having grown its sales at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2001 to 2016, BMW is entering a quieter period when we anticipate growth at nearly half that level. Not only is its range expansion beginning to plateau, but it is also facing more credible competition from Mercedes-Benz and Audi as well as Tesla – the new kid on the premium block.”

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Background

Chapter 2: Strategic Plan

Chapter 3: Sales & model plans

Chapter 4: Production

Appendix (Excel) BMW Group model plans BMW Group production by brand and model (2012-2016) BMW Group production forecasts by brand and model (2017-2021)



